Where to buy the South2 West8 x Reebok collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The United Kingdom-based sportswear label Reebok is collaborating with the Japanese outdoor fashion brand South2 West8 for a footwear and apparel collection. The dynamic duo will release their debut collaborative project with a brand new makeover upon the Zig Kinetica II Edge silhouette, which explores the Japanese Fly Finish.

The brands announced their collaboration on October 31, 2022, and now the two labels will be releasing the collaborative Zig Kinetica II Edge sneakers on the official e-commerce site of South2 West8 on November 5, 2022. A wider, global release will be followed via the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on November 18, 2022.

The upcoming South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge sneakers are based on the exploration of the traditional Japanese fly fishing method

Upcoming South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge sneakers that explore the traditional Japanese fly-fishing method (Image via Sportskeeda)

The South2 West8 label was founded in 2022 and is based in Hokkaido, Northern Japan prefecture. The brand represents the theme of fishing with the prefecture's vast nature as the backdrop of the items, thus amalgamating the fashion with technical functionality.

The fashion label builds outdoor gear and apparel while focusing on the traditional Japanese method of fly finishing, known as Tenkara. The collaboration with Reebok takes upon the same pattern. The Zig Kinetica II Edge also utilizes the aesthetics that explore Tenkara and technical elements.

The label develops clothing and gear specifically for Tenkara fly fishing, with fashion as a key design element. While commenting on the collaborative collection, the brand director of South2 West8, Kaname Nagaoka, said:

"SOUTH2 WEST8 holds little interest in designs that are overly sophisticated or high-tech, in favor of those that are athletically functional. In this respect, the Zig design aptly maintains its functionality, while possessing decorative and assertive elements with great visual volume and presence.”

He further added:

“By incorporating symbolic SOUTH2 WEST8 textile designs, we were able to further enhance the affinity between our two brands. I think this shoe will be appreciated by people who love the outdoors, by fashion-devotees, and by those who are not satisfied with the same things as everyone around them.”

The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge has been given a unique point of view with an outdoor-inspired modern interpretation and technical aspect. The shoe's upper part is constructed out of textile material with a camouflage pattern finish. The overlays of the shoes are made out of suede materials and contrast with the camouflage pattern with lush-green hues.

More militia-inspired details are added upon the uppers with the feature of a spiky rubber toe cap, green heel loop, pull tab, and green laces. In the south, the sole unit features responsive Floatride Fuel cushioning, which is stacked above an anti-slip 30% pre-consumer recycled Vibram Ecostep outsole.

The midsoles of the shoe feature black and gray hues, contrasting with the black lugged rubber outsoles. The contoured outsoles and toe guards are made by Vibram and provide a solid tract and grip on the slopes.

One can buy the South2 West8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge sneakers on the official e-commerce site of South2 West8 in Japan starting today. However, a wider global release will be observed later on the 18th of this month through the official e-commerce site of Reebok, where the shoes can be purchased at a retail price of $170.

