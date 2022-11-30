Where to buy Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 "Celestine Blue" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike is collaborating with the iconic and popular sneaker and apparel boutique Undefeated to launch a brand new colorway of the Air Force 1 silhouette under the "Multi Color Patent Pack." The dynamic duo will continue their collaborative streak to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette and the 20th anniversary of Undefeated.

The swoosh label is returning to its roots by teaming up with the premium and one of the most established fashion boutiques to release a "Celestine Blue" makeover in a multi-colored patent leather shoe. The pair is slated to be released on the official Undefeated e-commerce site and select retailers on December 3, 2022.

More colorways from the collection will be released in the coming weeks, but no specific release date has been revealed.

More about the upcoming Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 "Celestine Blue" sneakers releasing as a part of on-going partnership for Multi Color Patent Pack

Upcoming Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 "Celestine Blue" sneakers releasing as a part of on-going partnership for Multi Color Patent Pack (Image via @undefeatedinc / Instagram)

Nike's most prolific collaborator, Undefeated, joined forces with the label to produce the Air Force 1 silhouette's footwear pack. The high-end offering of the dynamic duo commemorates the 40th anniversary of the AF1 silhouette in 2022. Nike and Undefeated have worked together for almost two decades now.

So, it was natural for the Los Angeles-based West Coach fashion boutique to reunite with the Beaverton label for a new version of the Air Force 1 Low. The official Undefeated site introduces the collaboration,

"Undefeated and Nike have teamed up once again, this time to celebrate the 20 years of Undefeated and 40 years of the AF-1. With the 'Undefeated x Nike AF-1 Multi-Color Patent Pack,' the duo takes inspiration from the early aughts, while bringing a fresh take to a classic icon in multi-color patent leather."

To start off the gift-giving and festive season, the duo is launching another installment, dubbed the "Celestine Blue," over Air Force 1. The "Celestine Blue" makeover is coming hot off the heels of the dynamic duo's previous releases, the Clerks Pack-inspired "Prime Pink" and North American-exclusive "Topaz Gold" makeovers.

The makeover has been teased throughout the year, and will now finally be released on December 3, 2022, according to the latest announcement made by Undefeated on its official Instagram handle on November 29, 2022.

Like its predecessors, the "Celestine Blue" makeover's upper is constructed out of patent leather in a myriad of playful colors. Each of these panels gets its moment to shine as the shades of green, pink, teal, purple, and Celestine Blue take over the design in a distributed fashion.

The swooshes on both the medial and lateral profiles come in a translucent blue shade. The tongues, on the other hand, come clad in a warm brown hue with bold banners in a golden yellow hue and "UNDEFEATED" branding alongside the 5-strike emblem in red.

The titular shade is added over the mid-panels. The look is finished off with eggshell white midsoles and gum outsoles. Undefeated teased the shoe with campaign imagery featuring Devyn Adair. One can purchase the sneakers on the official Undefeated website and in-store, starting December 3, 2022, at a retail price of $160.

