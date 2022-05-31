Where to buy Uniqlo UT x Spy x Family? Release date, price, and more details explored

The Spy x Family manga has gained some major levels of popularity since the newest anime adaptation, so it was only a matter of time before Uniqlo hopped on the hype train.

The Japanese clothing label has announced a collaboration with the comedy spy series under their UT sub-brand. The Uniqlo UT x Spy x Family collection will offer an array of graphic T-shirts consisting of four styles in adult sizes.

The collection is slated to be released online on the official e-commerce site and in select stores of Uniqlo on July 7, 2022, at mid-morning 12 PM ET.

More about the upcoming Uniqlo UT x Spy x Family graphic tees collection

Upcoming Uniqlo UT x Spy x Family graphic tees collection (Image via Uniqlo)

The Spy x Family manga's sales have skyrocketed since its arrival earlier this year. The upcoming episode of the anime series further explores the journey of Anya through Eden College.

Now, Uniqlo is portraying the manga series with a fashion line featuring characters Yor, Anya, and Loid. The manga currently has eighteen million copies in circulation, and the popularity is continuing to pump with new chapters.

To introduce the collection, Uniqlo gives a small introduction to the series:

"The long-awaited TV anime version of the manga 'SPY x FAMILY' serialized in 'Shonen Jump Plus' (Shueisha) is airing in 2022. The story is about a skilled spy named 'Twilight,' his telepathic daughter Anya, who can read minds, and his assassin wife Yor, who hides her true identity from the world."

The collection was teased by Twitter user @kaikaikitan. It showcased the first look of the graphic tee collection, featuring bold graphics of the series uniting the idiosyncratic faux-family members known as the Forgers.

There are four tees in different colorways - including 09 Black, 50 Light Green, 00 White, and 41 Yellow. Each tee is adorned with different graphics.

The white t-shirt showcases the iconic shooting stance of the Loid Forger character in a red silhouette in the manner of James Bond. Over the tee, a bullseye target's graphic is printed on top of the popular manga series' iconic logo.

Overlapping the graphic, a "SPY X FAMILY" lettering is done in big, bold black letters. The secret agent, Loid Forger's, creed is also featured on the tee below the centering graphic in small, cursive letters.

The black t-shirt from the collection features a minimalistic text logo, "Spy x Family" lettering in white on the front of the tee, across the chest.

At the rear of the tee, the entire Forger family, Anya, Loid, and Yor are seen in a line art graphic in white. The line graphics are also adorned with the manga series' branding.

The light green tee displays the centering key visual art of the front, with the entire Forger family being shown in black and white-colored contrast. At the bottom, an "OPERATION STRIX" lettering is printed with the white-colored manga series' branding.

Operation Strix is the secret agent, Loid's main mission in the series. Under the mission, he is tasked with creating a fake family to get closer to his target, Donovan Desmond.

Lastly, the fourth t-shirt in yellow color features the graphic of Anya on the clothing brand's signature pocket tee.

On the pocket of the tee, "elegant" and "not elegant" lettering also appears, reflecting Henry Henderson's obsession. Inside the pocket, the tee adorns Anya's iconic smug-face meme.

All four tees from the collection will retail for $19.90 in sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL. The range will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of Uniqlo on July 7, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far