Where to buy the Vilebrequin x Bape Black collection? Release date, and more explored

The French swimwear label, Vilebrequin, is collaborating with the Japanese streetwear label, Bape's premium offshoot, and a high-end diffusion line, Bape Black. The dynamic duo joined forces to create a capsule of streetwear pieces rooted in a shared approach to craft, fabric, and print.

The dynamic duo's Bathing is Life collection comprises a 7-piece apparel drop. The collaborative collection between the duo explores contemporary designs, providing the finest details. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site and in-store of Bape and Vilebrequin on July 30, 2022, except for swimming shorts, which are releasing on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

More about the newly released 7-piece Vilebrequin x Bape Black apparel collection

Newly released 7-piece Vilebrequin x Bape Black apparel collection (Image via Vilebrequin)

Each collaboration is unique when it comes to the French swimwear label, Vilebrequin, who in recent years has collaborated with a wide array of partners, including international artists like Sylvie Fleury, Alex Israel, and fashion brands like Palm Angels and Virgil Abloh's Off-White.

The latest partner in this long list is Bape Black, a premium offshoot of the Japanese cult streetwear label, A Bathing Ape, founded in 1993 by Nigo. For this collection, Bape Black integrates their unique contemporary designs beyond simple fashion.

The collection combines premium-grade materials with artisanal craftsmanship, which exudes luxury. The brand gives an introduction to the collection on its official site,

"Vileberquin × BAPE®︎ BLACK explores contemporary design that transcends the boundaries of fashion and provides the finest details and materials to many people regardless of gender."

The entire collection includes -

Men sweatshirt turtles are printed in a black colorway, which can be availed on the official e-commerce site for approx $295. Men t-shirt ape & turtles printed in a white colorway, which can be availed on the official e-commerce site for approx $225. Men t-shirt logo is printed in a black colorway, which can be availed on the official e-commerce site for approx $225. Men t-shirt bandana logo printed in black, which can be availed for approx $225. Men swimwear embroidered logo in black, which can be availed for approx $260. Men swimwear bandana in two colorways, including pink and paisley green, which can be availed for approx $220.

The collection is an amalgamation of swimwear with casual wear as it can be worn both in and out of the water.

The swim shorts are donned in various bandana-inspired paisley prints and classic black colorways. The site gives an introduction to the special swim shorts,

"The new bandana print swim shorts can be worn both on land and on land, and the pastel green and pink color accents complement the bandana print to create a trendy streetwear vibe."

The entire collection is stamped with a co-branded logo, bringing together Bape's iconic famed cartoon ape and Vilebrequin's sea turtle motif. The collection also arrived with a kidswear collection for boys, including two panda-printed pink and pastel green swimwear shorts. The boys' shorts can be availed for approx $115.

In addition to kidswear, oversized tees will also be available in the collection. The collection is genderless and perfect for last-minute summertime escapes. The collection can be availed beginning Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the official e-commerce site and stores of both the involved labels.

