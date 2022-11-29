Where to buy the viral T27 Christmas tree? TikTokers go gaga over festival trend

The viral T27 Christmas Tree has left TikTokers in awe, with many rushing to get one at their local store.

While Christmas is a fun holiday, getting the right tree is always a hassle, including getting the right size, handling it, making sure it is trimmed and watered, and getting all the decorations up. For this reason, many prefer getting artificial trees.

T27 or 7.5 Grand Duchess Balsam First Christmas Tree (image via The Home Depot)

T27, or the 7.5 Grand Duchess Balsam First Christmas Tree, is one such example of an artificial tree that comes with in-built lights. It can only be purchased at The Home Depot stores in the United States. However, it is difficult to get a hold of as it is sold out at many stores with limited stock availability.

Why TikTokers can't stop gushing about T27 Christmas tree?

Having artificial Christmas trees is not a novel phenomenon. Boasting some amazing features, the T27 is trending on TikTok. So, it's not surprising that it's hard to find one.

With a sturdy design and thick foliage, it is perfect for any number of decorations and heirloom ornaments. The company boasts it has "3,271 branch tips for a full, true-to-life look."

The tree has 50 in-built lights, so one doesn't have to go through the trouble of putting up the tangly lights. The lights feature ten different color settings, ranging from colorful cheer to a warm glow.

One can also change the color settings of the tree with a remote. Furthermore, it comes with a downloadable app that allows users to control the settings through their smart devices.

The tree is priced at $349 for a 7'5" tall model and $499 for a 9'0" tall model. Although a bit expensive, it is a good investment considering one doesn't have to buy a tree every year.

"I don't need another tree, but... now I might": TikTokers love this tree

Netizens have been raving about the T27 Christmas tree all over the social media platform, calling it "beautiful" even "without the ornaments." Many have shared videos of the tree sans decorations, letting the lights speak for themselves. Others have shared their decorated T27 trees with beautiful ornaments.

Some even shared purchasing details about the "gorgeous" tree and the availability of the tree in their area. Here are a few comments raving about the tree on TikTok:

While the T27 might be out of stock, The Home Depot has a host of other artificial trees, including the 7.5 ft Kenwood Fraser Flocked Christmas Tree, which features flocked tips.

