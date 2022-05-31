Where is Carey Heidt's widow Robin Seabrook Rast Cave now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Dateline episode

The shocking murder of prominent real estate developer Philip Heidt and his son, Carey Heidt, is the focus of Oxygen's upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered. Titled The Mystery of Effingham County, the episode takes a deep dive into the investigation that led to the unveiling of a devastating truth that shocked not just the Effingham community but the entire country.

The case received national media coverage and almost a year later, it was revealed that Philip and Craig were murdered by one of their own family members, Craig Heidt. Craig killed his father and brother after they discovered he was having an affair with Carey's wife, Robin. Read further ahead to learn more about Carey Heidt's wife Robin Seabrook Rast Cave.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Who is Robin Seabrook Rast Cave?

Robin Seabrook Rast Cave is the widow of Carey Heidt. Robin met Carey in high school and the pair went on to become good friends before realizing their feelings for each other. The couple got married in the early '90s, and had three kids. Carey, who followed in his father's footsteps, worked with Philip at a real estate office in Rincon, and was also a respected businessman within his circle. Robin, on the other hand, worked as a paraprofessional.

Things became complicated when Robin developed romantic feelings for Carey's brother Craig and the two got involved in a passionate affair. Tensions further rose when Robin confessed to her husband about the affair. The revelation tore the family apart as Philip confronted his daughter-in-law and even threatened to exclude Craig from his will. Carey decided to remove Robin as the beneficiary of his life insurance policy worth $3.5 million.

In one instance, while Craig and Robin were in Craig's cabin near Oliver, the couple noticed a low-flying helicopter sent by Carey to gather proof of their affair, after which Carey and Robin got involved in a heated argument.

On August 25, 2008, Philip and Carey were shot to death in their home by Craig. Philip's wife and Craig's mother Linda was also shot but managed to survive and made a 911 call for help. Craig was arrested nine months later, in May 2009, and was eventually tried by an Effingham County jury and convicted of murdering his father and brother. He is currently serving two consecutive life sentences along with an additional 85 years at the Georgia State Prison in Reidsville.

Where is Robin Seabrook Rast Cave now?

During Craig's trial, Robin took to the stands and spoke at length about her relationship with the whole family. She described Carey as ''a very good husband'' and ''a wonderful father.'' She denied any involvement in the deaths of her father-in-law and husband. She also said that she'd asked Craig whether he had anything to do with the murders, to which he said no.

In February 2010, Robin Seabrook Rast Cave was arrested and charged with threatening a witness for Craig's trial. She was later granted a $15,000 bond and asked to relocate to her hometown of Charleston.

She was also arrested in 2011 on charges of contempt of court and spent two days in jail after she failed to pay her kids' Social Security amount to Linda Heidt, her former mother-in-law and her children's maternal grandmother, so that Linda could provide for her grandchildren. Robin Seabrook Rast Cave is believed to be residing in Charleston, South Carolina.

Don't miss Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - The Mystery of Effingham on June 1, 2022, on Oxygen.

