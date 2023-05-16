Where is Carl Lentz now? Ex-pastor's controversial past to be explored in The Secrets of Hillsong

FX's latest production, The Secrets of Hillsong, is all set to bring forth the truth behind Carl Lentz's controversial affair and the famous megachurch's scandals that sent a ripple through the celebrity world. Being relied on by many actors, singers, and athletes, this megachurch's reputation took a massive blow when Carl and Laura Lentz were publicly ousted in 2020. This four-part documentary will also feature their first interview since the scandal.

Led by the reports by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler, this four-part series will premiere on May 19, 2023. The synopsis for the docu-series reads:

"FX's "The Secrets of Hillsong" is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive original reporting on the megachurch's scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. The series features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, which for years counted musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities among its flock. Many of the congregants navigating the global reckoning also offer their perspectives as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations."

After the explosive scandal, Carl Lentz remained out of the spotlight for a while. Recent reports have confirmed that Lentz has landed on staff at Transformation Church in Oklahoma. Transformation Church is predominantly black, nondenominational megachurch in Tulsa that is led by popular YouTuber Michael Todd.

Why was Carl Lentz fired from Hillsong megachurch?

There were quite a few controversies that surfaced about the Hillson megachurch, which was a popular place of worship for many celebrities, including the famous Justin Beiber.

Carl Lentz was fired from the church after news broke about his affair with a woman named Ranin Karim. The church stated that he was removed from his post due to "moral failures" and "breaches of trust." Speaking about the incident, Lentz said:

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions...I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need. I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process. I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have."

The reputation of the pastor took a bigger hit when Lentz’s former nanny, Leona Kimes, accused him of s**ual and mental abuse in 2021. He denied these claims.

This accusation did not stop him from landing work at Transformation megachurch, which was more than glad to accept the once-labeled "hype-priest." Tammy McQuarters, the church’s executive pastor, welcomed Carl Lentz with a message, saying:

"We gladly welcome Carl Lentz to our Transformation Church staff, helping TC with strategy as we continue to move forward in our vast vision."

FX's documentary will explore the affair and its implications in detail when it premieres on May 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes