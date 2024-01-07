Where is Carson Garrett from Survivor 44 now? Details explored

Carson Garrett amassed popularity as a standout contestant in Survivor 44, which premiered in March 2023. As the CBS’ hit reality television show is nearing its 46th season, the spotlight has been shed on some of the past members of the series in appreciation of their hard work. While anticipation has risen for the upcoming season’s contestants, Survivor 46 is about to be released in February 2024.

Carson Garrett is one of the few names that comes to mind when thinking of strong contenders. At 20, the youngster showed great gameplay and social skills while on the run to become the sole survivor on the island of Fiji.

He was an intern at the NASA Johnson Space Center and a student at the Georgia Institute of Technology pursuing a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Aerospace, aeronautical, and astronautical engineering.

Before appearing on the show, he worked at Duffy’s Deli as a part-time Information Technology Consultant. It was followed by his time as a NASA L’SPACE proposal writing and evaluation scholar and NASA L’SPACE Mission Concept Academy project manager. Though he didn’t win the show, Carson emerged as one of the fan favourites.

Where is Carson Garrett from Survivor 44 now: From Survivor Island showdown to NASA

Survivor 44 came to an end on May 24, 2023, and just a month later, Carson re-joined NASA. He began working in the Integrated GN&C Analysis Branch of the Johnson Space Center. While announcing the news on Instagram, the youngster revealed he gave his final interview for the NASA Pathways program a day before beginning his journey on Survivor 44. He said:

“I didn’t know whether I got into the program until I got home and got my phone back from the month of technology detox. I had to go through the general portals and apply like everyone else. It took me 3 semesters of applications to finally land a spot. Hard work and perseverance do shine through! Keep being you, and always put your best foot forward.”

In August 2023, Carson announced that he had enrolled full-time in school. The NASA Engineering student stated:

“Grateful for Survivor 44& NASA for giving me such fulfilling experiences, but I am ready to get that degree.”

Not only is Carson passionate about space research but he also has been contributing at great lengths to fulfill his dream. Previously, the youngster explained:

“I built a visualisation generator for entry data to be used for future Artemis missions to the moon and eventually Mars. It’s been a blast getting back into the swing of space exploration.”

In December 2023, Carson announced that he had finished taking this year’s exam:

“Finishing exams was my birthday present. Heading back to NASA in a few weeks is the cake.”

Surviving the Dice podcast

After being on Survivor 44, Carson is also exploring a part-time career as a podcast creator alongside cast members Kane Fritzler, Frannie Marin, and Matthew Blankinship. In November 2023, they launched the Surviving the Dice podcast together. While making their new venture official, they said:

“Welcome to Surviving the Dice!! A year and a half ago, four dweebs met on the islands of Fiji and started talking about DnD. Though none of them made it out with the million-dollar prize, they came away with something far more valuable: the seeds of a new campaign.”

During Survivor 44, player Yamil Arocho took the grand prize home after being crowned the champion.

Those interested can watch the 46th season of Survivor on CBS or Paramount+ weekly every Wednesday at 8 pm ET from February 28, 2024, onwards.