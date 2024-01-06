Where is Wendell Holland from Survivor now? Details explored

Wendell Holland gained popularity as a standout contestant in season 36 of Survivor, which aired in February 2018. As the CBS show is now nearing its 46th season, which is about to be released in February 2024, fans of the show are remembering its past winners in an appreciation of their valor and anticipating it in the upcoming season's contestants.

Wendell Holland is the first name that comes to mind when thinking of strong contenders, as he showed great physical and social skills on his way to the win on the island of Fiji.

After winning Survivor: Ghost Island, Wendell Holland became a part of several other shows like Survivor: Winners at War, The GOAT, Home Town Takeover, Beach Cabana Royale, and co-hosted Hot Mess House alongside Cassandra Aarrssen.

Wendell Holland is a certified lawyer and has a furniture-building company by the name of Beve Unlimited, where he works now. He also recently became a father to his son.

Wendell Holland's career after Survivor: The Ghost Island

Wendell Holland's next big gig was Survivor: Winners at War season 40, which premiered in February 2020 and had an all-winner cast from the previous seasons of the show. Wendell went in as a strong contender but was voted out on day 21 of the show.

He also co-hosted Hot Mess House, which came out in June 2021, a show where Cassandra Aarrssen and Wendell helped clients who had messy houses declutter and organize their houses in a way that suited them the best.

In February 2021, Wendell appeared as a contestant on Beach Cabana Royale, a show where designers compete to transform beach cabanas for three families, and they get only one day to do it. Unfortunately, the show's run was brief, with only one episode airing, so details about who won it remain unknown.

He was also cast in Amazon Prime Video's The GOAT season 1, a show where winners from different reality TV shows competed to win the title of 'Best Reality Star'. But The GOAT also had only one episode released.

Wendell's girlfriend Chelsea Brooks gave birth to his child, Wendell Carter, on May 19, 2023, as seen on her Instagram. Wendell is also seen embracing fatherhood in several posts on her social media.

Wendell Holland's journey to becoming a contestant at Survivor

Wendell Holland was born on February 10, 1952, and raised in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. After his schooling at Harriton High School, Wendell went to study law at the University of Pennsylvania. After his graduation, Wendell began interning for some of the judges in the city.

Wendell Holland wanted a bed for his house but couldn't afford one on the meager intern pay, so he decided to build himself one. That was his unconscious first step toward his furniture-building company. He posted about the bed he created on social media and, in no time, started getting requests from friends asking him to build things for them.

He accepted their offers and gained expertise in the craftsmanship of building furniture. Not long after that, the judge he was interning for passed away, which acted as a reason for the inception of his furniture-building company, Beve Unlimited.

Since he is such a good builder, he always trusted his abilities to survive on Survivor. Being on Survivor was his dream, and he kept applying for auditions for the show time and again for years, with no luck, before he was selected for season 36 of Survivor: The Ghost Island. He took his role as a survivor very seriously and fought through the challenges, winning the show.

On Survivor, he bonded with both the teams he was made to be a part of, first the Naviti tribe and then the Malolo tribe. He made friends with fellow season 36 contestant Domenick Abbate in the former tribe, with whose help he won several challenges, and made friends with Donathan Hurley and Laurel Johnsson in the latter group, who helped him gain victory.