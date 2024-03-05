Where is Charles Boney now? Whereabouts of David Camm's family's murderer explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

The upcoming re-airing of a 2019 episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to shed light on the story of David Camm, a former State Trooper who was wrongfully convicted of his family's murder and ended up serving 13 years in prison despite being innocent. The culprit, from the beginning, was a convicted felon, Charles Boney, who managed to leave behind a crucial piece of evidence but evaded the law for quite some time.

The episode covering this story originally aired on March 29, 2019. It is set to air again on March 5, 2024, on Oxygen at 11 pm EST. Its synopsis reads:

"After finding his wife and two children dead in his garage, a former Indiana state trooper spends 13 years trying to clear his name."

Though evidence was found against Boney, David Camm was still convicted for a second time. It was only in his third trial that he was acquitted of the murders.

Ahead of the episode, here is a rundown on Charles Boney and what he did.

Who was Charles Boney, and what did he do to David Camm?

On September 28, 2000, former Indiana State trooper David Camm came back from playing basketball only to find his family murdered. His wife, Kim, and children, Bradley and Jill, were shot to death in their garage. The distraught father of two immediately became the suspect while authorities reportedly ignored a crucial piece of evidence, a sweatshirt containing the DNA of a different man.

Almost five years from then, the DNA match was found to be Boney's, an 11-time convicted felon. He was reportedly known as the "shoe bandit," accused of attacking and stealing shoes from women.

Boney had also left a handprint on the Camms’ Ford Bronco on the night of the murder, placing him at the crime scene.

Though many things remain unanswered about the mysterious triple murder, it was Boney who had committed them, though he still denies that he was the one who pulled the trigger. Over the years, Boney has narrated over five different versions of the tale.

According to Boney's version (or at least one of them), he went to Camm's house to sell him a firearm, which he used to kill his family.

Despite Boney being convicted and sentenced to prison for 225 years, Camm was still sentenced on his second trial, with prosecutors alleging that he had assaulted his young daughter, which led to an altercation with his wife and subsequent murder of the family.

He served as the star witness in Camm's third trial. There, he still claimed that Camm was the one who killed his family.

Camm was finally acquitted in his third trial, following which he walked out a free man after 13 years.

Charles Boney, however, remained behind bars, where he will serve till the end of his life.

Following this, Camm was awarded $3 million in a civil suit against Boney. The state of Indiana and Floyd County also paid David Camm more than $5 million to settle two separate civil suits related to the case.

More details about this case will be available in the upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.