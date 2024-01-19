Where is Christina Mandrell from The Bachelor now? Details explored

Christina Mandrell was looking for a perfect fairytale love story when she entered The Bachelor season 27. The Nashville native, who works as a content creator, is also a mother of seven-year-old Blakely. Christina was searching for her Mr. Right, who could also take on the role of a stepdad to her little munchkin.

Christina Mandrell was accused of stealing attention and creating negativity by fellow cast members, who were trying to impress Zach Shallcross, the bachelor on season 27. Though she exited the show in three weeks, Christina became a fan favorite. In the finale, Zach got engaged to Kaity Bigger and found his happily ever after on the show.

Meanwhile, Christina’s search for Mr. Right came to an end outside the reality TV scene. Her relationship with Brayden Bowers was disclosed during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 in 2023.

How did The Bachelor star Christina Mandrell meet Brayden Bowers?

Notably, the pair’s relationship progress wasn’t shown on Bachelor In Paradise, but fans often get a sneak peek of their bond on social media. For those unaware, Brayden, who was initially a part of Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette, also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

During his stint, he sparked romances with Rachel Recchia and Kat Izzo, however, eventually left the show single again. Upon returning home, he received a message from Christina on social media. The pair began FaceTime and talking daily before they began living together. Brayden, who hails from California, moved to Nashville, Tennessee to live with Christina and her daughter.

Brayden and Christina went Instagram official not long after the finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 was aired. The mother-of-one in her romantic social media note expressed:

“AHHH! We can ‘FINALEy’ shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special. In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated.”

The note continued:

“San Diego to Nashville won’t be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team. A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story. From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love.”

The Bachelor star Christina Mandrell gets engaged

Brayden popped the question to Christina during the live broadcast of The Golden Wedding, which witnessed the union of The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. The engagement came less than a month after their relationship was revealed on the finale of The Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

Before dropping to his knees and pulling out the engagement ring, Brayden said:

"Christina, from the moment that I picked you up from the airport with your crazy ass rose and your fake disguise, I just knew that there was something special and there was something different. And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

An emotional Christina accepted the romantic proposal which was completed with a sweet kiss.

Notably, Brayden got both Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s approval to pop the question at their wedding.

Though Brayden and Christina’s wedding date hasn’t been disclosed to the public, it will be Christina’s second marriage. Previously, she was merely 19 when she first tied the knot and subsequently became a mother at 21.