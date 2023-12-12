Who is Christina Mandrell? All about Bachelor in Paradise star Brayden Bowers’s girlfriend

Bachelor Nation is abuzz with news of Bachelor in Paradise star Brayden Bowers and his new girlfriend, Christina Mandrell. Following the season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, fans of the ABC show were startled to learn that despite leaving the beach alone, Bowers had found a partner in Christina Mandrell, an American social media influencer who previously appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 27.

The two went public with their relationship on Instagram on December 7, with each posting about the other.

Based on the popular Bachelor Franchise, Bachelor In Paradise gathers alumni and veterans from other shows in their shared universe such as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Participants are then given a second chance at traveling to a romantic destination and finding the love of their lives.

Bachelor in Paradise star Christina Mandrell is related to a famous country singer

Christina was born on October 19, 1995, and is the niece of country singer, Barbara Mandrell. She rose to fame following her appearance in the Zach Shallcross season of Bachelor In Paradise. Christina was among the five female contestants who met Zach during After The Final Rose.

Christina has a sizeable presence on social media and her almost 150k followers look up to her as their favorite content creator. She had also tried her luck with acting in the past and had appeared in Taylor Swift's 2009 video for the track Fifteen, where she played the part of a high-school girl.

On December 7, Christina took to her Instagram to share an important relationship update with her fans. Uploading a video of herself, her daughter Blakely, and Brayden, on what looked like a private yacht, she wrote a lengthy caption, chronicling their journey together. Part of the caption read as follows:

"We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world. San Diego to Nashville won’t be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team. A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story. From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love. Grateful for the ease of being exactly who we are with one another. There’s something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home."

She also revealed that Brayden was moving in with her and her daughter at their Nashville home.

Brayden, on his part, similarly expressed gratitude for Christina's presence in his life. In his Instagram post, he called her "the biggest blessing" in his life, expressing gratitude for her.

Bachelor in Paradise star Christina Mandrell was formerly married

Bachelor in Paradise star was previously married to Blake Dennis, with whom she shares her daughter Blakely. Christina and Blake were in a relationship for approximately three years before they exchanged vows in 2015.

They separated in November 2020. Christina subsequently filed for divorce, which was later finalized in March 2021.

According to LifeStyleMag, Christina cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" on Blake's part as the reason behind filing for a divorce. Christina further asked the court to equally divide their shared assets and debts incurred by them during their period of being married.

Following her divorce, Christina was granted the house that she shared with Blake earlier, along with $414 per month in child support.