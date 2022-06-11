Where is Dani Green now? CBS 48 Hours to revisit story of a woman who claimed pet dog killed husband 

Dani Green murdered her ex-husband, Raymond "Ray" Green, in the early hours of a May morning in 2014. The 62-year-old victim was shot 10 times in bed as he slept peacefully. His body was later shoved into a metal container, which reportedly looked like a toolbox, placed outside the Indiana property where he lived with his ex-wife, Danielle "Dani" Green.

On Saturday, June 11, CBS' 48 Hours will have Peter Van Sant revisit the murder case of Raymond "Ray" Green re-broadcasting its episode titled The Killing of Cowboy Ray Green.

The official synopsis of the upcoming 48 Hours episode states:

"Dani Green claimed the family dog killed her ex-husband, Ray, but when police arrived at the home there was no sign of man or dog. Dani told police they could search anywhere on the grounds -- except for a large toolbox. Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, June 11 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Air Date: Jun 8, 2022"

The police were notified of Ray's disappearance, when his mother requested a wellness check after receiving a strange call from Dani, who claimed that their family dog had bitten and killed Ray. A few days later, the cops showed up at Dani Green's doorstep searching for her ex-husband. Dani tried to lead the detectives astray, telling them he had already left the house.

But the apparent stench of bleach and the unmistakable odor of human decay told the police otherwise. His naked body was discovered tucked away in a toolbox-like metal container, pierced with ten gunshots. After acquiring a warrant to search the property, the authorities uncovered the truth and sufficient evidence to arrest and charge her with the murder of cowboy Ray Green.

What are the current whereabouts of Dani Green, who apparently murdered for money?

In 2015, 43-year-old Dani Green was found guilty of murdering her 62-year-old ex-husband Ray Green and was ultimately sentenced to 60 years in prison. Reportedly, authorities revealed that throughout the questioning process following her detention, the accused claimed that she murdered Ray in self-defense when the latter attacked her.

Dani remains behind bars at the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to her State Department of Corrections prisoner records, her earliest probable release date is May 31, 2043, assuming the Indiana Parole Board finds her eligible for the same.

Green asserted in court that Ray allegedly attempted to murder her during the early morning hours of the same tragic day. That's when she picked up a nearby pistol and began firing at him. Contrasting the accused's claims, the expert's testimony indicated that the deceased was sleeping in bed when he was shot.

Aaron Negangard, a Dearborn, Ohio Country prosecutor, told the court that,

"This lady committed cold-blooded murder, shot him 10 times, put him in a box and then left him there to rot."

It was revealed in court that the murder resulted from Danielle's need for money and her desire to initiate a romantic relationship with Angus McNasty, a Florida-based cowboy. Investigators also discovered an extensive and disturbing web search history, including "what happens when you get shot in the head?," "headshot from.38 at close range," and the phrase "If you shot someone...is it lights out or possibly survive?"

Revisiting Raymond Green's murder story, CBS' 48 hours is expected to premiere its upcoming episode on June 11, 2022.

