Who shot rapper Trouble DTE? Suspect in Atlanta musician's murder surrenders to authorities

Following the death of Trouble DTE, a man has surrendered himself to the authorities, identifying himself as the murderer. The news was confirmed by Rockdale County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty.

The RCSO news release stated that the man was arrested without incident and taken into custody by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office in connection with the death of the rapper, also known as Mariel Semonte Orr, on June 5, 2022.

About Trouble DTE's killer

The culprit behind Mariel's death has been identified as Jamichael Jones. The 33-year-old surrendered to the police after his mother encouraged him to do so.

According to officials, Jones was wanted in the shooting of Mariel during a home invasion at 3:20 am on Sunday at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta.

Jones has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery. He was spotted in handcuffs and was wearing a green hoodie, covering his head after being arrested.

A news outlet reported that investigators went to the sites where Jones was seen frequently and this led them to his mother's home. Rockdale County Court stated that he is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old rapper Trouble DTE was shot and killed on Sunday. Officials said that he was visiting a woman at the apartment complex where she lived and was shot once in the chest by Jones. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In brief, about Trouble DTE

The Atlanta, Georgia native began rapping at the age of 14. He made his debut with a mixtape, December 17th, released in April 2011. It included the song Bussin', featuring rappers Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and Trae tha Truth.

The mixtape was named among The 25 Best Mixtapes of 2011 by Complex magazine and Trouble was included in their 15 New Rappers To Watch Out For list the same year.

He next appeared on the track Chopper from Lupe Fiasco's album, Tetsuo & Youth in 2015. The song also featured Glasses Malone, Trae tha Truth, Billy Blue, Buk, and Fam-Lay.

Mariel was featured on YFN Lucci's song Key to the Streets in 2016. The song made it to number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was named one of the 50 best hip-hop songs of 2016 by XXL Magazine and The 60 Best Songs of 2016 by Vibe magazine.

He then signed a record deal with Mike Will Made It's record label, Ear Drummer Records and Interscope Records, in 2017.

