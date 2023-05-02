Where is David Moffitt now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen

On May 8, 2014, David Moffitt fatally shot Justin Michael, the fiance of his ex-partner, inside his Grimes, Iowa, home and was later convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Moffitt was found guilty during a July 2015 trial and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Michael was shot four times while he slept in bed with his fiance Angie Ver Huel, who managed to escape the shooting unscathed. Angie and the victim's mother, who were both present in the house that night, later told authorities that the shooter was dressed in all black. Authorities also believed that the crime scene had been staged to make it appear like a robbery that had gone wrong.

This is the story of Justin Michael.

According to The Cinemaholic, David Moffitt is currently serving time at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

An upcoming episode of Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered chronicles Justin Michael's shooting death. The episode has been titled The Shadow, and it is set to air on the channel this Tuesday, May 2, at 7:00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The save the date cards had gone out; Angie Ver Huel went to sleep next to her fiancé, Justin Michael, with big dreams but woke up to a nightmare; someone was running from their bedroom and Justin was dead."

David Moffitt pleaded not guilty to Justin Michael's death by reason of insanity

During David Moffitt's July 2015 trial, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the killing of Justin Michael, 30. Moffitt initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The accused's defense claimed that he suffered a mental breakdown after learning that his ex-partner Angie was engaged to Michael, who was once his co-worker at Wells Fargo. His counsel also informed the jury that Moffitt was mentally ill when he committed the crime and had a psychologist testify that he didn't know what was right and wrong.

However, prosecutors alleged that David Moffitt understood what he was doing when he fired shots at Michael. State Prosecutor Steve Foritano asserted that Moffitt researched homicide on his computer, purchased a pistol, and attempted to pin the blame on someone else for the murder. Foritano expressed his satisfaction with the judgment.

According to WHO 13, State Prosecutor Steve Foritano stated:

"It’s rewarding for me because I get a chance to help someone else through kind of a tough process, so even though there was a terrible tragedy here I at least get to help try to do something about it."

Justin Michael's father, Weldon, further commented on the verdict, stating that all they wanted to "have for Justin is to make sure justice is served and I think it was." Weldon Michael further stated that they received the outcome they desired, as he said:

"It has been an ordeal for the family in hearing all the details and just a waiting process but we are very pleased with the citizens of Des Moines who served on the jury and did their job according to what they heard"

David Moffitt was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is currently serving his sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

