David Shafer was out on parole and residing with his father Delbert Shafer, a law enforcement officer, in Leetonia, Ohio, when he fatally attacked the latter and left him to die while he focused on cleaning up the crime scene. He later called 911 after Delbert succumbed to his injuries, lied to authorities, and stole the victim's entire gun collection, but was soon declared a suspect in the killing.

Once charges were brought against him following his arrest, Shafer pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter along with another charge of possessing weapons under disability and tampering with evidence, receiving a total of 14 years in prison in 2021.

According to reports, David Shafer is currently serving time at Belmont Correctional Institution in Belmont County, Ohio.

An upcoming episode of ID's Evil Lives Here will revisit Delbert Shafer's beating death by his son.

"From the moment Deborah Williamson meets her stepson, David Shafer, she feels something unsettling about him; when her warnings about his frightening behavior go unheeded, the devastation he ultimately wreaks goes beyond her imagination."

David Shafer pleaded guilty to at least three charges in 2021 in connection to his father's beating death

In January 2021, David Shafer, aged 51, of Leetonia, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the death of his father, Delbert, who was found unresponsive in his house nearly three years ago. Shafer received his sentence for voluntary manslaughter, having weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence charges for the death of his father after entering a guilty plea.

According to reports, Shafer is currently serving his 14-year sentence at the Belmont Correctional Institution in Belmont County, Ohio, and will be eligible for parole in 2033.

Prosecutors alleged that Delbert Shafer died after being attacked by his son, who chose not to seek medical attention for him and instead left him to die from his injuries. Instead, David Shafer cleaned up the crime scene, lied to authorities about what happened, and handed his 18-year-old half-brother some of his father's lower-value firearms.

Authorities discovered a hidden room during the murder investigation, where most of Delbert's firearms were stashed. They found the room concealed with a table, a stack of books, and other objects the second time they entered the house using a search warrant.

According to reports, David Shafer was taken in by his father when he had no-where to stay while on parole in Pennsylvania. Shafer was previously convicted in Pennsylvania after being charged with 13 counts of burglary, nine counts of attempted burglary, and 11 counts of receiving stolen property, along with a few theft-related charges.

David Shafer's lawyers asserted that his father was worth more to him alive because he was supporting him

Deborah Williamson, Delbert's ex-wife, who was the stepmother to Shafer starting when he was about 10 years old, asserted that the defendant was "manipulative and defiant" even as a child and claimed he had threatened her before. She further revealed that as per the death certificate, the approximate time between the injuries and the time of death was hours.

On the other hand, Shafer's defense argued that the guns belonged to the father and that the defendant never used them. As for giving the guns to his 18-year-old half-brother, they argued that it was common for a family to split up a deceased person's possessions.

Furthermore, they asserted that Shafer cleaned the house after his father's passing because he lived there as well. They also mentioned that the victim was worth more to him alive since he supported him and they traveled together, and that he never received any of the life insurance money anyway.

David Shafer originally insisted that he had called a nurse friend to check on his father with a stethoscope and that he was fine. But when asked about the nurse's name, he claimed he couldn't recall it. He also alleged that his father's injuries, including fatal brain bleeding, were caused by a fall. But tests showed that he sustained at least six blows to the face and two to the back of the head.



