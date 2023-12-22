Where is Dr Robert Henderson as of today? Dr Death subject and his whereabouts explored

Peacock’s Dr Death has garnered critical acclaim and favorable reviews, both for the content and the realistic presentation by the actors. The American true crime anthology series is based on a podcast by the same title. The podcast, produced by Wondery premiering in 2018, had also collected positive reviews. Peacock’s show debuted in 2021 with the dramatic adaptation of Dr Christopher Duntsch’s crime and the justice brought to the victims.

As the crime drama revealed, Dr Duntsch was called Dr Death by the 2016 D Magazine, due to his apathetically botched-up surgeries. His colleagues, Dr Robert Henderson and Dr Randall Kirby moved the investigation to help press charges against the criminal and bring about justice. After the incident, Dr Henderson and Dr Kirby continued their medical practice and are currently reputed and respected physicians in Dallas.

Dr Robert Henderson of Dr Death anthology is a medical practitioner in Dallas

Dr Henderson practices in Dallas (Image via zocdoc)

As shown in the first season of the series, Dr Death, following the crime and justice of Dr Christopher Duntsch, Dr Robert Henderson played an important part in bringing justice. The physician, along with his colleague, Dr Randall Kirby worked hard to expose the crimes of Duntsch and have the law take its course.

The prudent doctor currently resides and continues to practice in Dallas, Texas. He is a spine specialist and a surgeon with a special focus on chronic leg and back pain.

While semi-retired and performing only about 50 spinal surgeries a year, Henderson continues to fight for patients’ rights. Being the one to report Duntsch’s case to the Texas Medical Board, he is still fighting to fix the system. The Peacock series is one of the recent true crime exposure shows across platforms.

Who plays Dr Henderson in Dr Death?

Alec Baldwin plays Dr Henderson in the show Dr Death (Image via Peacock and YouTube@Truly Criminal)

Actor Alec Baldwin played the role of Dr Robert Henderson in Peacock’s true crime television show, Dr Death. Baldwin played the role of Henderson in the first season of the series which covered the crime of Dr Duntsch. The seasoned actor is believed to have presented an authentic depiction of the events during the exposure of the crime and Henderson’s role in pushing for a legal framework.

Alec’s role in Dr Death was crucial in the realistic representation of Henderson’s level of involvement in the case. Along with fellow surgeon Dr Kirby, the stoic Dr Henderson resolved to strip Christopher Duntsch of his medical license.

What did Dr Robert Henderson do to his patients?

Dr Robert Henderson was one of the two main practitioners who worked to involve the law in Duntsch’s crimes as the show Dr Death presents. Henderson first became aware of the crime when Mrs Mary Efurd, one of his patients, reported complications following her spinal surgery by Dr Duntsch. Subsequent tests revealed that Efurd had multiple holes drilled in her spine by Duntsch.

While his first reaction was to report Duntsch and plead immediate suspension, he later teamed with Dr Kirby to collect evidence against Duntsch. After both doctors recorded various of Duntsch’s botched surgeries and followed up on the investigations, the District Attorney’s office was forced to take up the case.

A scene from the show depicting the case against Duntsch (Image via Peacock)

This led to Duntsch being stripped of his medical license and sentenced to life imprisonment for being guilty of assault and harm to an elderly person.

Peacock is currently airing its second season of Dr Death, which premiered on December 21, 2023, covering the story of another medical crime.