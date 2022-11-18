The Kaufman County couple, Eric and Kim Williams, were found guilty of the brutal 2013 killing of prosecutor Mark Hasse and the double homicide of Michael McLelland and his wife Cynthia after they reportedly executed a murderous plot to seek vengeance.

Both Eric and Kim were convicted in the case, and while the former was given the death penalty, the latter pleaded guilty to a 40-year term.

The Williams' crimes made headlines due to their gravity and heinousness, prompting two separate high-profile trials. Kim, Eric's wife, allegedly admitted to her role in the murders, claiming she was Eric's getaway driver. Following their arrest, the couple filed for divorce. Her testimony also aided prosecutors in putting her husband on death row.

While Kim Williams' current whereabouts remain uncertain, it is likely that she is still serving time in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving half of her given sentence. One can, however, learn more about her involvement in the case on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's upcoming episode, titled Vendetta, scheduled to re-air on Oxygen this November 17, 2022.

Everything Kim Williams said about her husband Eric Williams' revenge murder plot

The violent revenge plot of Eric and Kim Williams came to a close at the same Kaufman County Courthouse 422nd District Court where Eric's theft trial took place in 2012, leading to the brutal killings the following year.

During the trial, Kim testified that her husband, Eric Williams, shot and killed district attorney Michael McLelland and his wife, Cynthia, at their Forney, Texas home, two months after killing prosecutor Mark Hasse in broad daylight, near the courthouse in January 2013.

Kim Williams pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence, just two weeks after her testimony helped send her husband to death row for the three murders. She also admitted to being a getaway driver while Eric carried out the shootings besides helping him plan the killings.

During her husband's trial, she admitted to having a painkiller addiction at the time of the killings, including "OxyContin, morphine, valium, Provigil — a lot of stuff." According to CBS, Kim said:

"I was so drugged up and I so believed in Eric and everything that he told me. His anger was my anger."

She claimed that prosecutor Mark Hasse was the first on their list because her husband believed that he played a major role in his prosecution during the computer monitor theft trial.

The strategy to attack Hasse was dubbed the "Tombstone" plot after a film based on public killings. They waited for him to arrive at the location and then Eric, wearing a mask, got out of the car and shot Hasse.

Eric, according to Kim, planned to murder the McLellands over the Easter holiday. He knocked on the couple's door that morning, dressed in all black and wearing a bulletproof vest with the inscription "sheriff." According to the surveillance video, Eric Williams was there for less than two minutes and fired at least 20 rounds, leaving them riddled with bullets.

Kim Williams' final shocking revelation was that they had plans to murder others, including former state District Judge Glen Ashworth and Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley, who was nominated to replace Michael McLelland as a judge at the time. The pair were apprehended before they could carry out the murders.

