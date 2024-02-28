Where is the FairWell Festival 2024? Presale, tickets, dates, lineup, & all you need to know

FairWell Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 19, 2024, to July 21, 2024, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Central Oregon (Redmond) Oregon. The 2024 edition will be the festival's second edition, first held in 2023 and produced by Live Nation.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by artists such as Brandi Carlile, Leann Rimes, and Colter Wall, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on February 27, 2024:

Presale tickets for the festival will be available starting February 29, 2024, at 10:00 am PT and can be accessed by registering for a code on the official website. International patrons must sign up via the email option, while US-based patrons can also use a US mobile number.

Public tickets will be available from February 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm PT if tickets remain after the presale. 3 Day tickets are priced at $275 for the general category, $499 for the general plus category, $700 for the VIP category, and $1575 for the Platinum category.

1 Day tickets will also be available and are priced at $150 for the general category, $280 for the general plus category, $399 for the VIP category, and $745 for the Platinum category.

Shuttles are available for $5 for the Redmond High School Bus and $80 for the Bend shuttle pass, respectively. Camping tickets will also be available from $125 to $1600, depending on the camping category. All tickets and passes are subject to taxes and can be purchased from the official website.

FairWell Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

FairWell Festival is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including headliners Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, and Caamp. Billy Strings will be appearing at the festival after performing across the US on tour and festival shows.

Brandi Carlile has a few shows before her appearance at the festival, while Caamp last played at the Out of the Blue Festival back in January of this year, before which they performed across the US in 2023.

The full lineup for FairWell Festival 2024 is given below according to performance dates:

July 19, 2024 (FairWell Festival Day 1)

Billy Strings

Jason Isbella and The 400 Unit

Colter Wall

J.R.Carroll

The War and Treaty

Sierra Hull

Giovannie and The Hired Guns

Katie Pruitt

Two Runner

Adeem the Artist

The Takes

July 20, 2024 (FairWell Festival Day 2)

Caamp

Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen

LeAnn Rimes

Shakey Graves

Sam Barber

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Tanner Usrey

Dylan Gossett

S.G. Goodman

Madeline Edwards

Mipso

Daniel Nunnelee

Levi Turner

Angel White

July 21, 2024 (FairWell Festival Day 3)

Brandi Carlile

Whiskey Myers

Black Pumas

The Revivalists

Ian Munsick

The Red Clay Strays

Larry Fleet

Sarah Jarosz

Madison Cunningham

Medium Build

Sumbuck

Black Belt Eagle Scout

The Ian Moore Band

Nolan Taylor

Jobi Riccio

The FairWell Festival 2024, organized by Live Nation, is being held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, the modern version of which was inaugurated in 1999.

Fairgrounds' history traces further back, with the original fair established just after World War I in 1920. Deschutes County dates back to 1916 when it was officially recognized as a county by Oregon Governor Whitycombe at the height of the war.