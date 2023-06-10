Where to find the smiling buck tooth emoji revealed as trend goes viral on Twitter 

The smiling bucktooth emoji, also known as the stupid emoji, is making its way up the emoji rankings. The funny face, which shot to popularity as a frequently used Twitter emoji in early 2023, has also been fused with another version of the bucktoothed emoji to create a gif that has been floating around Twitter quite frequently these days.

The emoji is usually sourced from stock image websites like Shutterstock and Dreamstime or just taken by viewers from another person's tweets. It is often used in tweets and memes to express stupidity. This is a result of the emoji's innocently naive and borderline dumb appearance.

Most of the time, the emoji is used as a reaction attached to a funny caption or tweet. It showcases a wide-open smile, alongside a shiny white bucktooth on the top and bottom with traces of a tongue in the middle and a pair of wide-open eyes with peppy eyebrows, squeezed in due to ever-so-slightly blushing cheeks.

jess @dre4mluvr tried coke for the first time why it kinda slay tried coke for the first time why it kinda slay https://t.co/l73pAF6pcq

The Smiling Bucktooth Emoji is the latest viral meme format

According to knowyourmeme.com, the origins of the smiling bucktooth's rise to fame can be traced back to October 2022, when Twitter user Kayla Smetsee, who goes by @smetsee, tweeted another version of the emoji, with the caption "her: are you stupid/me:".

This is what is said to have inspired the very first popular usage of the smiling bucktooth emoji. The honor of such an achievement was helmed by a Twitter user @icedanecr.

The original post amassed over 684,000 views and 21,600 likes. The caption accompanying the post was similar to the first one, now with "him" replacing "her".

What followed was a bucktooth emoji revolution.

Countless jokes and memes were accompanied by the now viral vector emoticon. A few users even switched up the game and combined the two versions of the bucktooth emoji in a seamless transition to create a gif that would become viral in its own right.

autixcx এ @autixcx erm source real? do u havea source is this.real hello source department ??,,idk how to click and scroll help please real??? erm source real? do u havea source is this.real hello source department ??,,idk how to click and scroll help please real??? https://t.co/rU3yMzLDMF

Reece🫡 @WannaBeReece white people after saying “so it must be free then” because the item the cashier scanned didn’t scan white people after saying “so it must be free then” because the item the cashier scanned didn’t scan https://t.co/CR8jCsTboM

jess @dre4mluvr when the lady at the drive thru calls me "honey" when the lady at the drive thru calls me "honey" https://t.co/nMmlga2ctX

odalis 🌟 @o4iezaz me after going out and having a lovely time with friends me after going out and having a lovely time with friends https://t.co/SAd9lPNBPx

odalis 🌟 @o4iezaz ima overuse tf out of this pic like i cainsthdhdhdhd ima overuse tf out of this pic like i cainsthdhdhdhd https://t.co/jRuNAUAmJ1

Punchy 🦝 dave mccormack stan #4 @Punchyyxy WHAT DO YOU TYPE FOR THAT GIF WHERE IT FADES FROM THE STUPID DUMB IDIOT SMILING EMOJI TO THE OTHER ONE ITS BEEN 5 DAYS I CANT FIND IT WHAT DO YOU TYPE FOR THAT GIF WHERE IT FADES FROM THE STUPID DUMB IDIOT SMILING EMOJI TO THE OTHER ONE ITS BEEN 5 DAYS I CANT FIND IT https://t.co/0qsE8ABkPY

jazmine˚⁠☆˳⁠° @jazminestarrr when ur driving around for the first date and he pulls into an empty parking lot when ur driving around for the first date and he pulls into an empty parking lot https://t.co/OfRHzVaksf

by 🌷 @lmp3rfect When you go off on him but he still likes you When you go off on him but he still likes you https://t.co/SjynPbKLCi

jess @dre4mluvr me when i have to reap what i sow me when i have to reap what i sow https://t.co/F1x1xPCYqa

However, the massive popularity of the smiling bucktooth emoji did result in a lot of people complaining about how it was being overused. A few Twitter users claimed that the emoji was making them, "irrationally mad".

vi(n)cente @itaintdelivery everytime I see that stupid bucktooth smiling emoji I get irrationally mad everytime I see that stupid bucktooth smiling emoji I get irrationally mad

notacatfr @notacatfr Get that bucktooth smiling emoji off my timeline pissing me off Get that bucktooth smiling emoji off my timeline pissing me off

tam (still) misses yoongi 💜 @withlovetam I know I’m so tired of seeing that big bucktooth smiling emoji I know I’m so tired of seeing that big bucktooth smiling emoji

leo @Avaricious444 i get irrationally angry every time i see that stupid smiling bucktooth emoji i get irrationally angry every time i see that stupid smiling bucktooth emoji

* @bigguccicraigy that bucktooth smiling emoji pisses me off man that bucktooth smiling emoji pisses me off man

The Iconic vector graphic was created by vector graphic artist, Hafiza Samsuddin, or Captain Vector.

It was first uploaded way back on September 27, 2018, onto the Stock Unlimited website. The original name of the emoji was, "Happy and excited emoticon", a far cry from what it is now popularly used for.

