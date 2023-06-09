Who is Annie Gonzalez? Meet the actress who plays Judy Montañez in Flamin' Hot

Latin actress and producer Annie Gonzalez recently made headlines for her role in the much-awaited biographical comedy-drama Flamin' Hot. The film is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 9, 2023, on the streaming platform Hulu and Disney+. The film is directed by Eva Longoria and produced by DeVon Franklin.

Flamin' Hot is based on the memoir of Richard Montanez, a Frito-Lay janitor who claimed to have invented the popular snack food Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Annie Gonzalez will play the role of Richard's wife Judy Montañez in the film. She is already getting praise for her performance in the film based on its trailer.

Flamin' Hot's Annie Gonzalez has been featured in numerous acclaimed projects

Before Flamin' Hot, Gonzalez has starred in a number of projects including Mr. Corman, East of the Mountains, Vida, Mama Retreat, and Parabola. She is popularly known for her role as Lidia Solis in the American comedy-drama television series Gentefied created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez.

While Flamin' Hot could be considered a breakout role for the actress, she has already announced her future plans in the industry that fans are excited about.

In an interview with Hola!, she said that she would be starring in and producing a biopic based on pop star Jenni Rivera's life. The pop star made her own mark in a male-dominated industry and is known as one of the most distinguished artists in the Latin music industry. The biopic will reveal Rivera's personal and professional struggles as well as the impact her death in the plane crash in Mexico in 2012 had on the industry.

Annie Gonzalez released a statement about her new role on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to be able to play the iconic singer. She said:

“Jenni’s messages of feminism, civil rights, and nonconformity within her music were well before her time and made space for all of us to feel empowered. With the support of the Rivera family, I cannot wait to help tell the beautiful story and the impactful legacy of what Jenni means to me personally and what it will mean to women and Latinas everywhere.”

Although Annie began her career as a child star, with her current and upcoming roles, she has impressed fans with her acting skills. However, that isn't all. The star, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, was a student of East LA College where she studied Chicano History to learn more about her culture.

Although she was born and raised in the US, her family originally hails from Mexico and the actress is incredibly proud of her heritage and culture.

Annie Gonzalez as Judy Montañez in Flamin' Hot

In an interview with JoBlo, stars Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez talked about what the viewers could expect from their characters. Garcia and Gonzalez revealed that before the film they were huge fans of each other's work and had wanted to work together for a very long time.

The pair plays the real-life couple, Richard Montanez and Judy Montanez. According to Richard, he invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which are incredibly popular even today. The actors revealed that they spoke to the real-life couple before they began shooting for the film which helped them improvise a lot of scenes together.

The film's fandom has already pointed out that the film is actually a love story of Richard and Judy disguised as a biographical drama. The claim is an indication enough that the dynamic and chemistry between both the characters are sure to be the highlight of the film.

Flamin' Hot will release on Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes