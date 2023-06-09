10 most-searched K-pop idols on Google in 2023 so far

As the Korean Entertainment industry's fame and exposure continue to expand, it challenges the list of most-searched K-pop idols simultaneously every year. What was previously dominated by the famous K-pop boy and girl groups, BTS and BLACKPINK, have slowly started to be replaced with fourth-generation K-pop idols' names.

However, as expected, the two groups' worldwide influence continues to radiate its strength as the members from both BTS and BLACKPINK take up many spots from the list, leaving only two places for other group K-pop idols to sit on the list. Regardless, the crowd of most-searched K-pop idols still fails to be boring as one learns the diversity in reasons for which these idols became a curious topic for the internet.

10 most-searched K-pop idols of 2023 so far: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and more

10) BTS' j-hope

The main rapper of BTS recently took over the internet after the announcement of his military enlistment landed the fans. On April 18, 2023, the idol officially left to take up his training period before his official positioning under the military service. As the second member to enlist from the group, fans conveyed their goodbyes to the idol until he returns with a heavy heart.

9) ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

The vocalist of the six-piece K-pop group, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woon takes the next spot on the list of most-searched K-pop idols. The idol, who also takes occasional roles as an actor, has continued to garner attention for several events this year. While currently undergoing the shooting for the revenge-themed historical K-drama Wonderful World, the idol was also named ambassador of Visit Korea Year for the country's tourism promotions.

8) IU

The famous K-pop soloist IU, who's known for her honey-like vocals and impressive acting skills, also made it to the list of most-searched K-pop idols this year. As fans continue to swoon over her melodic musical releases, she garnered special attention for revealing her relationship with fellow K-drama actor Lee Jong-suk. The two actors have showcased unbeatable chemistry throughout their careers, which naturally delighted fans with the news.

7) BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The vocalist of BLACKPINK, Jisoo became the talk of the town following the release of her solo debut album, ME. The album that holds the song Flower as its title track, which took over the internet by storm with its iconic choreography and catchy beats. Given that she was the last member of the group to roll out her solo debut, fans were greatly excited, and their expectations weren't in the least disappointed.

6) BTS' SUGA

Another artist whose solo debut sat them on the list of most-searched K-pop idols is BTS' SUGA. His first studio album, D-DAY, received much attention for several reasons, including the collaborations, the message it conveyed, etc. As fans continued to shower it with love, they were only further delighted for him to roll out a solo tour, making him the first BTS member to do so. The idol has currently wrapped up his dates in the U.S. and is now touring in Asia.

5) BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie has unarguably been one of the most active members of the group. From attending the 2023 Met Gala and 2023 Cannes Film Festival to rolling out her acting debut through her feature in the HBO series, The Idol, Jennie has already made 2023 a year of embarkations, inevitably placing her as one of the most-searched K-pop idols on Google. Additionally, her alleged hangout session with BTS' V also garnered her additional attention.

4) BTS' Jimin

Jimin, alongside SUGA, also rolled out his solo debut album, titled FACE, on March 24. The album was well-received worldwide, with its tracks Set Me Free Pt.2 and Like Crazy effortlessly dominating both the music charts and the internet. The idol also made his solo debut appearance on a talk show as he popped up on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. His album and the exciting promotions that followed set him as one of the most-searched K-pop idols.

3) BLACKPINK's Lisa

In addition to Jennie, Lisa also sat on the list of most-searched K-pop idols with her several endeavors. As the idol stunned her fans with her unmatched visual at the Bulgari Event, she also swooned fans with her sweet interaction with other celebrities at the event, such as Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra. Additionally, the maknae of the group made a monumental achievement by bagging two Guinness World records, topping her on the list of most records in K-pop.

2) BTS' Jungkook

While the group's vocalist hasn't been active with his musical releases this year yet, he still managed to sit on the list of most-searched K-pop idols, thanks to his entertaining and never-ending Weverse lives. The idol continued to garner attention for the several iconic moments resulting from the same. Additionally, with BTS' ten-year debut right around the corner, fans are excited to see him and RM host the 2023 FESTA event together.

1) BTS' V

The member to make it to the top of the list of most-searched K-pop idols is BTS' V, who's also been quite active this year. With his new embarkation as Celine's latest global brand ambassador, he has been busy attending schedules for the same. Additionally, the idol has also been consistently teasing his fans about his first solo debut, heightening fans' expectations for the same.

With a slight change in the list of the most-searched K-pop idols on Google with the entrance of IU and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, fans are curious to learn how the list will evolve by the end of the year.

Poll : 0 votes