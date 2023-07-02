Where to follow the cast of Tough as Nails season 5 on Instagram?

Tough as Nails season 5 is all set to premiere this Sunday, July 2, at 8 pm ET on CBS. As usual, the new season will feature many hard-working citizens from the US and Canada trying to finish some impossible challenges that require physical and mental fitness.

Filmed in Ontario, the 12 contestants of the competition will have to give their best and finish tasks at the fastest speed possible to win the grand prize of $200,000. The series is being hosted by Phil Keoghan.

Tough as Nails season 5 will feature 4 members from Canada and 8 from America

1) Akeela Al-Hameed: @ak_hashashin

Akeela is a firefighter from Fridley, Minnesota. She is 34 years old and also knows many forms of martial arts.

2) Ben Dempsey: @breakwatertiling_

Ben Dempsey is a 33-year-old Tile Setter from Nova Scotia, Canada. He is also the CEO and owner of Breakwater tiling company.

3) Carly Steiman: @ladyelectric_

32-year-old Carly is an electrician from North Vancouver, Canada. She is also a lightening consultant and people can hire her for her services through her official website.

4) Carolina Paredes: @madebycarolina

Carolina is from Houston, Texas. She is 42 years old and works as a Motorcycle Builder.

5) Cheryl Lieteau: Not on Instagram

Cheryl is all set to compete on Tough as Nails (Image via ew.com)

55-year-old Cheryl is from Dudley, Massachusetts. He is a carpenter and is all set to compete on Tough as Nails season 5.

6) Dustin Bradford: @diy.dusty

34-year-old Dustin is a firefighter. He is originally from Edmonton but currently resides in Alberta, Canada.

7) Jessica Hayes: @remodelingchick

35-year-old Jessica is from Cedar Park, Texas. She is a remodeling contractor and an army veteran.

8) Kenji Ngo: @nogokenji

39-year-old Kenji Ngo calls himself the Jack of all trades. He is from Delaware, Ohio. His profession is unknown.

9) Marcus Jones: @mr_mj_24

Marcus Jones is a CO2 Technician from Fort Worth, Texas. He is 49 years old and also works as a model and actor.

10) Paul Hamilton: @paul.toughasnails.hamilton

56-year-old Paul Hamilton is a Maintenance Supervisor. He is originally from Airdrie, Alberta, Canada.

11) Todd Anderson

Todd is a 58-year-old toolmaker from Janesville, Wisconsin. He often posts pictures of his work and his dog on Instagram.

12) Yesi Reyes: @yeselah_

Yesi is an Ironworker from Los Angeles, California. She is 31 years old and often travels across the country.

More about Tough as Nails season 5

Tough as Nails season 5 is being hosted by Phil Keoghan. In an interview with EW, he explained that they chose Canada’s street capital as their place of shoot because there are a lot of top workers in the area.

"The competition was very, very tight all season. We also get to ignite some explosives in a big quarry. We have a payback episode where we used all the skills of our cast to give back and to do something for other people," he said.

The 12 contestants will perform many challenges every week to prevent themselves from elimination. These include The Gauntlet, repairing whole ships, and “Pick-up of fruit”, collecting as many fruits as possible in a limited amount of time.

Tough as Nails will air on CBS every Friday and Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Paramount+ and the network's website.

