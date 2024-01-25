Where to follow Jake from The Trust: A Game of Greed on Instagram?

Jake Chocolous is one of the 11 participants in the reality television series The Trust: A Game of Greed. The show aired on January 10, 2024, and since then has captured the viewers' attention due to its similarity with famous reality series such as Big Brother and The Traitors.

For a grand prize of $250,000, contestants have to face challenges throughout each episode and use the option to eliminate someone from the cast. Out of all cast mates, Jake Chocolous has impressed the audience with his praiseworthy performance in the game, leaving them wanting to know more about his personality.

His Instagram account @jakechocholous reveals much of his life, career, family, and hobbies. With a following of 50k, The Trust: A Game of Greed participant has a verified public profile on the social media platform.

Who is The Trust: A Game of Greed contestant Jake?

38-year-old contestant Jake is originally from Ohio and currently lives in Jackson, Florida. Even though he has been a controversial player in the game since episode 1, his assertive approach to each task has impressed the audience.

According to Jake's Instagram bio, he is a Black Hawk pilot and army veteran. He currently works as a military contractor. The Trust: A Game of Greed cast member is also a host for a podcast called Man Up in which he talks about disputable topics such as problems he has with women.

Apart from Instagram, Jake is active on his social media accounts on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. On TikTok, he has 117.4K followers along with 2.1M likes on all his videos combined. His bio says that he's all about being "brutal truth, current events, and social outrage.”

Most of the content he posts is about fitness, going to the gym, promoting his podcast, or throwbacks of his time in the military.

Announcing his arrival in the new Netflix series The Trust: A Game of Greed, Jake took to his Instagram and wrote that he is grateful to be a part of this show that has similarities to the hit series Squid Game.

Jake posted an Instagram reel captioned:

"It’s finally here guys! My new reality tv show on @Netflix “The Trust." It was such an honor to be a part of an amazing project like this. This is a whole brand-new genre of reality tv show that has a feel of @squidgamenetflix and @bigbrothercbc."

Curtis and Laurie Chocolous are Jake's parents, and his father runs a business named NuPulse Pro. In addition, he has a younger brother, and he has not disclosed much about his family.

According to Gossip Next Door, Jake was married to Sarah E Chocolous but the two have parted ways after their divorce in April 2020.

Produced by Grandma's House Entertainment and Lighthearted Entertainment, the Netflix reality television series The Trust: A Game of Greed is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The synopsis of the show's description on Tudum by Netflix reads as follows:

This isn’t your typical reality competition series. Instead of fighting each week to get one step closer to the reward, the contestants are offered the winnings right from the start. What comes next, and how they choose to distribute the money amongst themselves, is where the game gets interesting. Because in this social experiment, the players’ fates are in their own hands: No one has to lose."

The final episode was released on January 24, 2024. Watch all episodes on Netflix to see how Jake's journey on the show ended.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here