Where is The Trust: A Game of Greed star Tolu Ekundare now? Details explored

The thrilling finale of The Trust: A Game of Greed, where a group of strangers were given a chance to win a quarter of a million dollars, was released on Wednesday, January 24. The Netflix reality show began with 11 contestants ranging in vivid age groups and professions, sharing a prize pot of $250,000.

They would all leave the series as winners only if they could trust each other to split the cash. One standalone contestant who garnered significant traction was Tolu Ekundare. She bagged the whopping prize of $73,600 during the finale of The Trust but at the cost of betraying her co-players. Notably, the shooting of the game show was wrapped in March 2023.

Here’s all about The Trust: A Game of Greed star Tolu Ekundare's whereabouts

Hailing from Texas, Tolu is a marketing manager and a travel enthusiast who often documents her vacation diaries on Instagram. The reality TV newbie is also pursuing her career in modeling and is represented by the Neil Jou agency. She describes herself as “Thee Main Character” in her Instagram bio, where she enjoys a following of 10.4K.

Alongside modeling, Tolu is known for her beauty and fashion collaborations with lucrative brands online. She recently celebrated her 27th birthday and gave followers a sneak peek of the intimate celebration on social media. She captioned the post:

“Still reeling from my bday weekend!! I had the most amazing start to 27 with the most amazing people. I’m so excited for what this year has in store. Theme of my bday was Netflix & Chill for obvious reasons.”

As a first-generation Nigerian immigrant, her love for her culture was reflected in the traditional prints she chose to wear on the show. Tolu often flexes her strong family roots on Instagram. To mark the New Year, The Trust: A Game of Greed contestant shared a series of happy photographs alongside her family in traditional Nigerian ensembles.

What happened to Tolu Ekundare on The Trust: A Game of Greed?

Presented by former CNN host Brooke Baldwin, the reality show put loyalties to the test with a series of provocations. Be it by asking the contestants to rank each other on who is the smartest or by voting out who they believe is promiscuous. Voting out a contestant also meant an increase in their share of the prize pot.

The players lived together, which led to rapid bonding and the formation of alliances as they completed tasks and attempted to survive until the last episode. Each contestant won $48,600, but just before the final trust ceremony, the final five were brought to the vault and given an offer to bid an amount up to $25,000, and the player with the highest bid would get to keep that much money.

While a few players refused the proposal, Tolu accepted the offer, which added $25,000 to her prize money, making it a whopping $73,600. Players were shocked to learn that someone chose to take the money, but Tolu opted to remain silent and did not confess.

Besides Tolu, Brian Firebaugh and Julie Theis accepted other lucrative offers and walked home with $78,600 and $63,600, respectively. Meanwhile, Jake Chocholous and Gaspare Randazzo, who chose not to accept any proposals, left the show with $48,600 in hand.

All the episodes of The Trust: A Game of Greed are now available to stream on Netflix.

