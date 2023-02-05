Where to follow RHONJ season 13 cast on Instagram?

RHONJ season 13 will hit the TV screens on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 pm ET. The show is a part of Bravo’s most popular franchise series and will feature the personal and social lives of 7 housewives.

The returning housewives of RHONJ include:

Teresa Giudice Melissa Gorga Dolores Catania Margaret Josephs Jennifer Aydin

Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda are the newcomers to the series. The “friends” of housewives being showcased in RHONJ season 13 are Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider.

About the cast of RHONJ season 13 and their Instagram IDs

Danielle Cabral: @daniellecabralofficial

Danielle is originally from Staten Island and was even featured on True Life: I’m a Staten Island Girl in 2006. She moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to become an actress. After several gigs, she moved to Staten Island in 2012 to be with her husband Nathan Cabral. She now runs her kids' clothing line called Boujie Kidz.

Dolores Catania: @dolorescatania

Originally from Paterson, Catania worked as a waitress, shampoo girl, and surgical assistant but is now focusing on helping families stuck in unfair circumstances under the prison system. She also runs many animal rescue organizations and women’s shelters. She was married to lawyer Frank Catania and has two kids with him.

Jackie Goldschneider: @jackiegoldschneider

Jackie is a former lawyer and freelance writer for many magazines like the Huffington Post and Scary Mommy. She was originally a main cast member of RHONJ but decided to concentrate on handling her eating disorder this time, hence becoming a “friend.” She is an alumnus of the Fordham University School of Law and used to work as a real estate attorney.

Jennifer Aydin: @jenniferaydin

Originally from New York City, Jennifer used to work in her parents’ jewelry store and earned her business degree from Hofstra University in 2000. She used to run a jewelry store but closed it to raise her family with Dr. Bill Aydin. She will now be seen launching her beauty product The Ultimate Beauty Pillow: Lips, Lashes, Brows, and raising her five kids.

Jennifer Fessler: @jennfessler

Jennifer is the co-founder and chief executive of Shop F Major. She is from Upper Saddle River and has been married to Jeff for several years. She holds two degrees from The University of Texas and Boston University. Fessler also used to work for Polo Ralph Lauren, Pivotal Search Group, and Whole Foods Market.

Margaret Josephs: @therealmargaretjosephs

Josephs holds a marketing and fashion design degree from FIT and works as a designer for the New York Garment Center. She is also planning to launch her line of non-alcoholic mocktails, Soirée. Margaret is married to Joe Benigno.

Melissa Gorga: @melissagorga

Melissa is the owner of the online retail store EnvybyMG.com, clothing boutique Envy and runs a podcast called On Display. She is married to Joe Gorga and is an alumnus of New Jersey City University. She featured in the 2021 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Rachel Fuda: @rachelfuda

Rachel holds two degrees and is married to John Fuda, the founder of Valet King. Rachel is originally from Long Island and moved to New Jersey as a toddler. She has two biological kids and one 15-year-old stepson. She is also involved in running her family business Valet King.

Teresa Giudice: @teresagiudice

Teresa is a New York Times bestselling author of four cookbooks. She holds a degree in fashion marketing and management from Berkeley College and is a certified yoga instructor. She recently married Luis Ruelas, but the same will not be showcased on RHONJ season 13, but on a separate special show.

RHONJ season 13 is being produced and distributed by Sirens Media.

Poll : 0 votes