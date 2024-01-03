Where is Fool Me Once filmed? All locations explored

Fans are being blown away by the mind-boggling world of Fool Me Once, the addictive and intense Netflix thriller that has got them hooked. Starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, this gripping series takes a different path from the original story by famous author Harlan Coben, giving it a whole new and exciting spin.

It takes viewers from the busy streets of New York to the stunning landscapes of Manchester, UK. What makes it so appealing is not just the complex story, but also the filming spots that set the stage for the unfolding drama.

From the stunning Arley Hall in Cheshire to the emotional scenes filmed in Alexandra Park, Oldham, every location has a major impact on the story of Fool Me Once.

A detailed list of all the filming locations for Netflix's Fool Me Once

Manchester takes center stage

Instead of sticking to New York, Fool Me Once decided to make a big move across the Atlantic to the lively city of Manchester in the UK. Michelle Keegan spilled the beans in an interview with RadioTimes.com, giving fans all the details about why they chose to change the setting. She explained:

"The book’s set in New York, so it’s totally different now, because they’re in Manchester. It sort of grounded it for me."

Moving to Manchester made the transition smooth, turning the story into a classic British tale and adding a touch of English culture with Adeel Akhtar's character.

Arley Hall to Cheshire

Fool Me Once centers around the enchanting Farmwood, where Joanna Lumley's character, Judith Burkett, lives. This mansion is Arley Hall in Cheshire, a stunning Grade II listed building with more than 15 acres of beautiful gardens.

Arley Hall was not just where Judith lived, but also where some important scenes were filmed, like funerals at Philips Park Cemetery in Miles Platting, Manchester. Jessica Taylor, the producer, talked about why they chose to use Arley Hall.

She said to Manchester Evening News:

"Joanna’s character is only ever seen in her house really, so when we went to do the first recce, we asked if she would like to stay there in the grounds, and she said she’d love to."

The beautiful woods that were all around Arley Hall also played a big role in creating the captivating story.

Oldham, Stockport, and Delamere Forest

The series has been filmed in many locations (Image via Netflix)

In Fool Me Once, Oldham becomes a big part of the story, playing a really important role in some key flashback scenes. Especially, Alexandra Park is where one of the most intense moments happens, when the characters come across Joe's dead body.

Stockport's air raid tunnels, remnants from World War II, also serve as Corey's hangout spot, providing a one-of-a-kind and nostalgic setting for the series. Delamere Forest, a beautiful location, comes into play as Maya, played by Michelle Keegan, takes on the role of a helicopter instructor and soars through the skies.

The scenes showing Maya's military background were filmed in sunny Spain because of its naturally warm weather.

Fool Me Once is now streaming on Netflix, with an amazing story set in Manchester, Cheshire, and more.