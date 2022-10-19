Michael Reese, 40, was gunned down in his home on February 18, 2015. Within a month, his wife Cindy and her lover, Jeffrey Brown, a local pastor, were arrested in connection to the murder.

Jeffrey and Cindy were having an affair at the time and reportedly killed Reese to clear the way and secure a future with each other. Immediately after their arrest, the couple turned against each other, trying to pin the blame on one another.

Jeffrey pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter for his role in the premeditated killing. He received a lesser sentence of 20 years in prison in exchange for testimony against Cindy. Jeffrey is currently behind bars at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama.

Dateline: Unforgettable's latest episode will delve into the case of Michael Reese. It will attempt to review the twisted love triangle involving the victim, his wife Cindy Reese and her boyfriend Jeffrey Brown. The episode titled Even the Devil Went to Church will air on Oxygen on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Jeffrey Brown was a senior pastor and Cindy Reese's boyfriend at the time of the murder

Sources state that Cindy Reese shot her husband Michael in the back of the head inside their Banks Street, Morris, Alabama. Authorities alleged that she was part of a larger conspiracy to commit murder and was assisted by her then-lover, a Baptist Church preacher Jeffrey Brown.

It was also revealed that the Reeses and the Browns were good friends, especially after Cindy and Jeffrey's affair began.

The pair reportedly met in 2013 when Brown was appointed as the senior pastor at Sardis Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, where Cindy was the minister of music. Soon, the two fell in love, even though they were both married to other people at the point. Thus, began a love triangle that would end in the murder of one person.

As time went on, the two families grew close, spending time together, lending a hand when needed, and even watching the other's children. In fact, their relationship grew to the point where Jeffrey and Cindy started making plans for a future together by consolidating their funds and assets.

While Jeffrey and his wife filed for divorce, Cindy never seemed to have any plans of divorcing Michael. She did, however, mention getting rid of him completely, allegedly noting on several occasions that she intended on either shooting or poisoining him.

Jeffrey claimed that Cindy even requested him to hire someone to do the deed, but the plan failed.

Former pastor Jeffrey Brown pleaded guilty and testified against girlfriend Cindy Reese

After Michael Reese was shot to death, Cindy Reese and Jeffrey Brown were both detained for their respective roles in about a month's time.

The couple were charged with murder, but shortly before the case was to go to trial in 2016, Jeffrey reached a settlement with the prosecution. He accepted a 20-year jail term in exchange for his guilty plea to a lesser charge and agreed to testify against Cindy.

In court, Jeffrey Brown detailed their relationship and maintained that Cindy killed Michael. He claimed that she asked him to get rid of the murder weapon and the "stolen" jewelry from their house, which she took to stage the robbery.

Jeffrey reportedly disposed off the .38 revolver on Pinson's Highway 75 and handed the valuables to another woman. Cindy's phone also records backed his testimony.

Brown's key role in Michael's murder justified his prison-sentence. As mentioned earlier, sources state that he remains imprisoned at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama.

Tune in to Dateline: Unforgettable this Tuesday to learn more about former Alabama pastor Jeffrey Brown's role in Michael Reese's 2015 shooting murder.

