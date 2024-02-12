Where is Gareth Pursehouse now? Details explored ahead of The Playboy Murders on ID

The upcoming episode of The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery is all set to shed light on Amie Harwick, who was allegedly murdered by Gareth Pursehouse, an obsessed ex-boyfriend. The shocking murder sent shockwaves through Hollywood as Amie was one of the more renowned figures in the industry.

The upcoming episode of The Playboy Murders, titled Presents: The Amie Harwick Story, will cover in detail this gruesome murder of the former Playboy model and licensed sex and family therapist. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Hollywood s*x therapist Amie Harwick has it all - keen intelligence, movie star looks and a fiery s*x appeal that captivates the men of L.A. One man wants Amie all to himself, and if she doesn't play the part, her life will feel like a horror film."

The former model, almost poetically, set up for her own murderer's downfall. Moreover, close friends and family already knew about Gareth Pursehouse, against whom she also got a restraining order in 2012 when they broke up.

After Pursehouse was arrested, he was convicted for the murder of Amie Harwick, as well as the special circumstance of lying in wait, breaking and entering, and home burglary. He was eventually sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2023.

Why did Gareth Pursehouse murder Amie Harwick?

Amie and Gareth dated earlier but parted ways after 18 months together in 2012. Since then, Gareth has allegedly been hung up on and obsessed with Amie. After the breakup, Gareth's extreme behavior caused Amy to take up a restraining order and protective order against him.

She moved past this and was even engaged to comedian Drew Carey, with whom she split in 2018 by mutual consent. But a chance encounter with Gareth Pursehouse at a red carpet event changed it all for Amie Harwick.

She allegedly got troubled by his behavior at the event, where he came as a photographer and left. After reaching home, she wrote an email to herself, which ultimately became a key cog in the mysterious death of the s*x therapist. In the email, she wrote:

"Tonight I felt very scared. ... It terrifies me that he's been obsessed with me for nine years, thinks about me every day...Gareth came up behind me and started screaming, 'Why are you here, why are you here?'...He was sobbing, his head was in his hands, he was hyperventilating, he was distorting his face up and shaking violently."

After this encounter on January 16, 2020, Amie was found under the balcony of her Los Angeles home. Her roommate had reportedly informed the authorities. She died after being taken to the hospital. Pursehouse was an immediate suspect and was arrested the next day.

Prosecutors believed that his obsession with Amie was reignited after he ran into her at the party. He went on to follow her and, on the day of the murder, broke into her home and lay in wait for her.

Upon her return, he allegedly attacked her, punched her, and strangled her before throwing her off the balcony. Her autopsy showed that she died from "blunt force injuries of the head and torso," with evidence of "manual strangulation."

What happened to Gareth Pursehouse?

After Gareth Pursehouse was initially arrested, he got out under a $2 million bail bond. He was arrested again on April 16, 2020. He was charged with Harwick’s murder and was convicted of the same on December 6, 2023.

He remains incarcerated for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

