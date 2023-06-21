Where was Glamorous shot? Filming locations of Netflix's comedy series explored

Glamorous is all set to be released on Netflix and is expected to be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET/ midnight PT on Thursday, 22 June 2023. The drama series follows Marco Mejia, a gender-non-conforming person with dreams of becoming a makeup influencer, as they make their way through the fiercely competitive fashion industry.

Starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny, Glamorous was created by Jordon Nardino and produced by Dave Neglia, with Damon Wayans Jr., Todd Strauss-Schulson, Kameron Tarlow, Ashley Skidmore, and Nardino serving as executive producers.

The official logline of Glamorous, as per Netflix, reads:

"Aspiring influencer Marco lands a dream job with a makeup mogul and begins a dazzling journey of self-discovery amid work chaos and romantic challenges."

Glamorous' filming locations explored

The principal photography for Glamorous took place from July to November of 2022 in Toronto, Canada. In late July 2022, some of the cast and crew of the series were seen in and around the Bisha Hotel at 80 Blue Jays Way in Toronto.

Dubbed 'Hollywood North,' Toronto has served as a stand-in for many stories set in New York and Chicago. With the series set in NY, the capital city of Ontario was the go-to choice for production, and many pivotal scenes for the show were shot in Downtown Toronto and the Bay Adelaide Centre.

Chances are that one might come across some of the other famous sights of the city, including the Ontario Science Center, the Pantages Tower, the Bata Shoe Museum, the Design Exchange, and the Bell Media Studios, in the exterior shots of the show.

Miss Benny about the women of Glamorous

Speaking to Netflix Tudum ahead of the series' release, Miss Benny gave their take on the opening scene of Glamorous, which was previewed as a sneak peek on the website. Almost eight minutes in length, the sneak peek gives viewers a glance at Marco's (Benny) life and their relationship with their mother (Diana Maria Riva). Here's what Miss Benny had to say about it:

“I love that we established their fiery relationship early on. Their relationship is so special to me because I think it’s very relatable to a lot of queer people. And it’s great that we get to see Marco sort of being checked by somebody else, because Marco comes in firing on all cylinders, and then you realize he’s just a kid who’s learning everything and immediately being put in his place by his mom, which is so funny.”

Acting alongside Miss Benny in a pivotal role is Kim Cattrall, best known for playing Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City. Benny opened up about working with Cattrall. They said:

“For me, being such a big fan of Kim, it was so easy to play, because I know what it feels like to meet one of your gay icons who you’ve looked up to and they’re giving you a chance to work with them. I think anyone who’s a fan of Kim and Sex and the City will be amazed. And anybody who’s been in a position where they admire somebody so much will absolutely understand why Marco is just starry-eyed about her.”

Produced by CBS Studios and Two Shakes Entertainment, Glamorous will be available for streaming in over 190 countries exclusively on Netflix from June 22, 2023.

