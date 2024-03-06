Where is HARD Summer Music Festival 2024 being held? Line-up, presale, tickets, and all you need to know

HARD Summer Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2024 and August 4, 2024, at the SOFI Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This year will mark the festival's 15th edition, which has been held annually since 2008, except for 2020, which was cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The summer music festival will feature performances by artists such as Subtronics, Nelly Furtado, Major Lazer, REZZMAU5, and more. The edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on March 5, 2024.

Presale for the festival will be available on March 8, 2024 at 08:00 am PT. It can be accessed by registering for the festival newsletter on the official website of the festival.

Public tickets will be available from March 8, 2024 at 10:00 am PT. GA tickets are priced at $169, GA+ tickets are priced at $219, and VIP tickets are priced at $319. Lockers are also available for rent and priced between $25 and $50.

Also available are hotel packages, which are available from $190 to $410 per person per night, depending upon hotel and room choice. All prices are exclusive of layaway and shipping fees.

HARD Summer Music Festival 2024 lineup explored

HARD Summer Music Festival is returning this year with an impressive lineup, including artists such as Disclosure, Nelly Furtado, Major Lazer, and Subtronics.

Subtronics will be heading to the festival after performing across the world as part of the 2024 world tour, while Disclosure will appear at the festival after performing at other spots such as Primavera Sound 2024 and Parklife 2024.

The current lineup for HARD Summer Music Festival 2024 is given below, according to performance dates.

August 3, 2024 (Day 1)

33 Below

Ayybo

Beme

Bianca Oblivion

Boys Noize

Bunt.

Carola

Channel Tres

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Cole Knight

Dimension

Disclosure

Hamdi

Hayes Bradley

Infekt

Interplanetary Criminal

Invt

Jamie Xx

Ketboi69 (Kettama B2b Partiboi69)

Lake Hills

Mochakk

Nazaar

Nelly Furtado

Notion

Oppidan

Pocket

Ranger Trucco

Reaper

Rezzmau5

Saka B2b Fly

San Pacho

Seth Troxler B2b Dj Tennis

Sidepiece

Sub Focus

Wax Motif

Zeds Dead

August 4, 2024 (Day 2)

Ahadadream

Alleycvt

Armnhmr

Beltran B2b Classmatic

Camden Cox

Chase & Status

Curra

Dillon Francis

Dj Heartstring

Dj Susan

Elderbrook

Eli Brown

Fisher + Chris Lake: Under Construction

Gudfella

Hedex

Honeyluv B2b Bontan

Juelz

Jyoty

Kanine

Kenny Beats

Kerri Chandler

Level Up

Levity

Lupa

Major Lazer

Mary Droppinz

Matroda

Overmono

Panteros666

Sofi Tukker (Dj Set)

Sosa

Subtronics

Tchami X Malaa: No Redemption

Teko

Troyboi

This year, HARD Summer Music Festival is being sponsored by some major firms, including Beatbox Entertainment, one of the largest recording and sound equipment providers in the world, as well as GoPuff, the consumer goods and delivery company.

Other sponsors include the portable charger kisoks company Charge Fuze, the tequila company Cuervo Tradicional, the malt beverage company Four Loko, the seltzer company White Claw, and the energy drink company Ghost.

HARD Summer Music Festival is managed and produced by Insomniac Events, which also runs a number of other festivals, including Electric Forest, Apocalypse festival, Escape Halloween festival, and Electric Daisy Carnival.

The company also manages raves such as Audiotistic, Lost In Dreams, Crush, and Boo! Aside from events and raves, the company manages the Academy and Exchange nightclubs in Los Angeles and the Echostage in Washington, DC.