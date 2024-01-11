Where is Home and Away filmed? A complete tour of the shooting location and set

Home and Away is an Australian soap opera that first aired on January 17, 1988, and ever since, has made a huge impact on TV. Not only has it helped launch the careers of big names like Heath Ledger and Isla Fisher, but it's also got fans hooked with its stunning filming spots.

This immersive experience is more than just fiction - it lets fans discover more and follow their favorite characters. It's a chance to explore Sydney's hidden gem and see the beauty that has made itself a part of Australian TV history.

Fans can now explore the magic of Home and Away's filming locations, from the beautiful sandy beaches to the crystal-clear waves of Palm Beach.

Palm Beach: The real-life filming location of Home and Away

When it comes to Australian soap operas, there's no place more legendary than Summer Bay from Home and Away. Unlike most filming sets, the actual filming location for this fan-favorite show is just as authentic and exciting as the juicy storylines that play out there.

Palm Beach, only 44 kilometers up from Sydney, is a beautiful spot where Sydney meets the ocean. It's nestled between Broken Bay and the Hawkesbury River and has these amazing golden sands, great waves, and breathtaking views.

Australia's Palm Beach is a well-known spot (Image via Travel Triangle)

The cinematic allure of Palm Beach extends beyond the show's storyline, as it truly embodies an authentic and breathtaking coastal gem. With its impressive 2.3-kilometer boomerang-shaped beach, this location perfectly captures the essence of the Aussie lifestyle.

For those who are passionate fans or simply curious explorers, there are plenty of easily identifiable landmarks to discover in the area. These include the headland, beach, and rock pool that are prominently featured in the popular television show, Home and Away.

Beyond filming: Official Home and Away set tours

If one is itching to explore the magic behind the scenes, then one should check out the Home and Away tours by Celeb Time. These tours take visitors to all the shooting locations, give insider info on how the show is made, and fans might even get the chance to meet one of the actors!

But Palm Beach isn't just a fancy TV set, it's a paradise for nature lovers. With its peaceful waters, perfect for kayaking, one can discover hidden spots that one can reach by kayak or even a guided yacht. Join Pittwater Kayak Tours or have an overnight adventure with Taylor Made Escapes for an unforgettable time.

Home and Away may depict Palm Beach as Summer Bay, but in reality, it's a pretty fancy place. The suburb has been a favorite among Sydney's crowd for ages, with its beautiful hillsides adorned by million-dollar houses.

From the relaxing stroll to the Barrenjoey Head lighthouse, the hidden nature spots, or the breathtaking vistas at Governor Phillip Park, Palm Beach is all about enjoying the little things in life.

Plan your Palm Beach adventure: Accommodation, food, and more

There are plenty of options to stay, eat, and travel by (Image via Pexels)

For those feeling inspired to check out Palm Beach, there are plenty of options, including a ferry from the city center. For some delicious food, places like Barrenjoey House and Palm Beach Wine Co. offer a taste of that coastal elegance.

When it comes to where to stay, people have a range of choices, from fancy places like Jonah's Boutique Hotel to more laid-back rentals like Rockridge and Crane Lodge.

As the show keeps appearing on TV, Palm Beach makes Home and Away enjoyable. It can be watched on a few different websites and apps like Amazon Prime Video, Sky Go, Freevee, Apple TV, and 7Plus.