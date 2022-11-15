Hulu's new true crime docuseries Where Is Private Dulaney? is all set to arrive on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The film focuses on the mysterious disappearance of Private Leroy Dulaney, who disappeared from his post at Camp Lejeune in 1979.

The documentary centers around Dulaney's mother, who desperately tries to find the answer to the mystery and in the process, discovers several shocking truths involving a possible serial killer and alleged satanic cults, among other things.

Where Is Private Dulaney? on Hulu: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details

The official trailer for the true crime docuseries sheds light on Dulaney's mother's efforts as she's determined to find out the truth about her son's shocking disappearance many decades ago. It opens on a gripping and tense note, with Dulaney's mother, Carol, stating:

''Dear Mr. President, I'm writing you concerning my son who's a marine. He disappeared.''

The trailer for Where is Private Dulaney? briefly touches upon the numerous facets of the investigation, as it leads to several shocking revelations that could possibly include a serial killer and rumored occult. Overall, the trailer maintains a dark tone that fans of true crime drama series will certainly love. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Hulu:

''In 1979, Private Leroy Dulaney vanished from his post at Camp Lejeune. The Marine Corps say he went AWOL, but his mother Carol knows in her gut that something is wrong. Determined to find out what happened to her son, she undertakes her own investigation. She could have never imagined what she would uncover: a world of drugs, rumored satanic cults, and a possible serial killer.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer for Where is Private Dulaney?, viewers can expect a fascinating crime documentary that delves deep into the mysterious disappearance of a man, whilst focusing on the heartbreaking efforts of a fiercely determined mother who won't stop at anything until she finds answers to her questions.

Viewers can also expect interviews with Dulaney's mother, her other sons, Leroy's wife, as well as his alleged killer. The series reportedly features a total of three episodes. Where is Private Dulaney? is helmed by Joshua Bennett.

Bennett is a veteran filmmaker who's been working in the industry for close to two decades now. He has produced a number of shows and documentaries, including Humanity On the Move, Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music, among others.

Some of Bennett's directorial projects include the short film Los Comandos, the documentaries Sky and Ground, Tight Rope, and HBO's Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children.

The upcoming true crime docuseries is bankrolled by ABC News Studios along with Show of Force and Versus. Beth Hoppe serves as the executive producer for ABC News Studios while Joshua Bennett, Maro Chermayeff, and Jeff Dupre executive-produce the show for Show of Force. Justin Barnes, Mark Grande, and Rob Meyers serve as EPs for Versus.

You can watch the upcoming true crime documentary, Where is Private Dulaney?, on Hulu on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:01 am.

