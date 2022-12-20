Where is Jamie Berard originally from? Brickmaster’s identity explored ahead of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022 premiere

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, LEGO Masters’ three-part holiday special, is set to premiere on December 19 at 8 pm ET. It will air for three consecutive nights before wrapping up with a finale on December 21.

Along with the celebrities set to appear on the show will be Jamie Berard, who will be serving as one of the brickmasters in the upcoming installment of the show. Jamie works as a senior design manager at the LEGO Group in Denmark and is originally from Boston, USA.

The special’s press release reads as:

"In the series, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges, to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders."

It continues:

"In each episode, host and executive producer Will Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test."

Meet brick master Jamie Berard ahead of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

Jamie Berard is set to serve as one of the brickmasters of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular along with Amy Corbett. Both of them currently work at the LEGO Group and have been judges of Fox’s LEGO Masters since 2020.

The star has worked with the popular toy company for the past 13 years and has helped build a series of sets and creations, including LEGO Creator Expert, which has the primary target audience of teenagers, and LEGO Architecture, focusing on recreations of monuments such as the Taj Mahal and the Statue of Liberty.

In 2005, Jamie attended the LEGO convention Brickfest, where he met the manager of the group who helped him get the job since his fan creations left them impressed.

The LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular’s brickmaster started working at the organization in 2006 as a product designer and has climbed the ladder of success over the years. In 2019, his LEGO Creator Expert Roller Coaster was named 'Toy of the Year.'

Other sets designed by Jamie include Fast Flyers, Mini Animals, Mini Robots, A World of LEGO Mosaic, Cafe Corner (2007), Mini Flyers, Town Plan, Green Grocer, Cool Convertible, Fierce Creatures (2008), and many more.

The judge opened up about the show’s season 3 and the upcoming LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular and stated that the contestants will showcase skills and the ability to work under pressure. He added that the extra skills and dedicated time makes them good contenders for working in a professional environment.

Jamie added:

"As a starting point, I would probably not say the skill set from LEGO Masters is instantly transferrable to being a model designer. Needing to build at such a large scale and under such direct pressure is quite different to developing toys for children. Taking account of price points and play functions is really a separate skill."

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will feature Robin Thicke, the late Leslie Jordan, Cheryl Hines, and Finesse Mitchell. Joining the celebrities will be former contestants of the FOX show, including Mel and Boone Langston from season 1, Natalie Cleveland from season 2, and Dominic Forte from season 3.

Tune in to see what happens when the celebrities pair up with LEGO enthusiasts to win prize money for a charity of their choice in LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular starting December 19 at 8 pm ET.

