Where is Jessica Soares now? Meet Love in the Wild season 1 contestant

Netflix’s Love in the Wild came out originally on NBC back in 2011 and gives several young contestants a chance to find love and make connections against the backdrop of some breathtaking locations. Soares was one of the few contestants who did not find any connection on the show and was eliminated even before the final weeks.

Love in the Wild may have resulted in various connections on the show itself. However, quite a few of them only survived the test of time. Jessica appears to have skipped past the heartbreak and did not get into a relationship with anyone on the show. That was, in part, the reason why she eventually got eliminated.

Still, Jessica Soares proved to be one of the most outspoken contestants on the show and has since appeared to be working solely on her fashion blogging and event management business. Here, we look at everything known about the Love in the Wild season 1 contestant.

Jessica Soares from Love in the Wild: Where is she now?

Soares seems to have moved on from even social media and currently has a retired Instagram account with just 1700-odd followers. She now is solely focused on her career as a painter, artist, and business manager.

Soares continues to be on Instagram as holyhedonist.way on Instagram. She currently runs a business as an events manager, and part of her job entails hosting retreats for corporations and families, etc.

Still, after many outspoken appearances on Love in the Wild, Jessica appears to have maintained a more reserved life since. She was eliminated during the Costa Rica segment of Season 1 and had a range of disagreements with multiple fellow contestants.

Soares’ time on the show also involved her not reciprocating interest from a fellow contestant, which might have made her all the more endearing to viewers. Hailing from Boston, Jessica claimed she is a Red Sox fan and regularly drinks beer. Soares also revealed an obsession for ‘Irish men’ during one of the episodes of Season 1 of Love in the Wild.

Soares’ elimination resulted from her choosing to leave her partner for Steele Dewald on the show. Steele was a golf pro and the decision eventually led to her elimination due to her ex-partner.

Regardless, she appears to have completely moved on from Love in the Wild and has not posted any update about her relationship status on Instagram. Still, her business as an events planner and forays into fashion flogging means that she still has a dynamic personality and multiple sources of income.

Soares was one of the few contestants on the show who did not have a modelling career, and was known for her outspoken and bold personality. While she appears to have moved on from reality television, Soares still lives an active and dynamic life.