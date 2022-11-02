In a 2019 armed robbery, 23-year-old Jose Armando Pina from Bryan, Texas, was fatally shot in the heart by a man later identified as 30-year-old Cameron Krumrey. Pina, who was shot in the presence of multiple witnesses outside his family home, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a few hours later.

Krumrey was charged with the crime after surveillance footage, witnesses, and other incriminating evidence found in his possession connected him directly to the murder. He eventually pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He is currently serving time at the Mark W. Michael Unit in Anderson County, Texas.

The shooting of Jose Armano Pina was explored in further detail in the latest episode of ID's The Murder Tapes. The synopsis for the episode, titled Follow the Tracks, reads:

"The Bryan, Texas, Police Department investigates the shooting of 23-year-old local landscaper, Jose Armando Pina; a masked perpetrator flees the area via a path thick with brambles, leaving behind vital evidence."

How did authorities identify and locate Cameron Krumrey as Jose Armando Pina's killer?

Brazos County DA @BrazosCountyDA Yesterday, Cameron Krumrey pled guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder. Yesterday, Cameron Krumrey pled guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder. https://t.co/zP2gOLd5QM

In September 2021, Cameron Krumrey, a Bryan resident who was previously indicted on murder charges in Jose Armado Pina's 2019 shooting case, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murdering the 23-year-old in an aggravated robbery incident outside the victim's home.

In March 2019, Jose Pina was sitting inside his car when Krumrey, then 30, approached him while wielding a firearm. The two got into an argument before the latter fatally shot Pina in the heart. Police were able to identify Krumrey in the witness' description of the incident and the shooter. Investigators were also successful in obtaining surveillance footage of the crime, which helped them track him down.

Authorities identified Krumrey as the culprit after discovering further surveillance footage of the suspect's car and looking through hours of film. They also pointed out that a potential white car, which was seen driving around the area prior to the attack, was the same car the shooter used for his getaway ride.

Cameron Krumrey was found in possession of the murder weapon and the white car among other evidence

Authorities promptly filed a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the white car in question and examined their database before narrowing it down to a female-owned vehicle. When they finally located the car, they also found Cameron Krumrey with it. Not only did Krumrey himself have a gun, but bullets, cash, other guns, and drugs were also found at Krumrey's house. He was later indentified as a drug dealer based on the evidence found.

Cops reportedly discovered the firearm used in the murder as well as the clothing worn at the crime site. They also detected scratch marks on Cameron's arms and determined that his fiance owned the white car. A flip-flop that was recovered close to the crime scene and other forensic evidence, including DNA evidence and the gun, connected him to Jose Armando Pina's death.

In June 2019, a jury found Cameron guilty of murder and drug-related offenses in connection with Jose's demise. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. He ultimately admitted to killing Jose and was given a 50-year jail term.

According to official court documents, Cameron Krumrey is currently detained at the Mark W. Michael Unit in Anderson County, Texas, serving his lengthy sentence. He will likely be eligible for parole in June 2044, and June 2069 is the estimated date of his release.

