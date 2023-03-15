Kevin Eastman, a Greeley man with a reputation for being violent, murdered Colorado musician Scott Sessions for dating his ex Heather Frank in February 2020 and allegedly forced her to cover up the killing for days. About a week later, Frank was found shot dead at a Weld County property where Eastman was spotted prior to the incident.

Last July, Eastman was convicted in the double homicide of Sessions and Frank on two counts each of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Lolly @imjustLolly @mommyof3clj @cathyrusson I’m on the line of… Sessions was at Franks apt, Eastman shows up unannounced, kills Sessions out of jealousy, obviously Frank is aware but scared & doesn’t know what to do (maybe Eastman threatens to kill her then), then ends up killing her bcuz she does threaten to go to cops. @mommyof3clj @cathyrusson I’m on the line of… Sessions was at Franks apt, Eastman shows up unannounced, kills Sessions out of jealousy, obviously Frank is aware but scared & doesn’t know what to do (maybe Eastman threatens to kill her then), then ends up killing her bcuz she does threaten to go to cops.

As per prison records, Kevin Eastman is currently serving time at the Fermont Correctional Facility in Fermont County, Colorado.

Tuesday's episode of Calls From the Inside on ID will further delve into the double homicide. The episode titled Flames of Jealousy airs on March 14, 2023, and its synopsis reads:

"The burning body of trumpet player Scott Sessions lies smoldering along a mountainside road; an investigation uncovers three potential suspects, plus another dead body, but calls from an inmate at the Weld County Jail reveal the true killer."

Kevin Eastman received two life sentences without parole and 27 years in prison

Kevin Eastman, 50, was found guilty by the jury of killing his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank and her new partner, musician Scott Sessions, from Greeley. In February 2020, according to the prosecution, he attacked and almost decapitated Sessions, 54, in a violent outburst before trying to burn his body. A few days later, he shot 48-year-old mother-of-three Frank twice in the heart.

According to Law and Crime, the defense claimed that it was Frank who murdered Sessions and that Eastman only assisted her in covering up the crime. The involvement of Troy Bonnell, the accused's former employer, was also suggested. They alleged that Bonnell killed Frank, hid her body on his property, and kept this a secret from Eastman.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson On the night of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Bonnell testifies that #KevinEastman came to his property and needed to unload some tools /equipment that was in his car. Bonnell says the car was heavily weighted down. Heather Frank's body found the next morning on that property. On the night of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Bonnell testifies that #KevinEastman came to his property and needed to unload some tools /equipment that was in his car. Bonnell says the car was heavily weighted down. Heather Frank's body found the next morning on that property. https://t.co/5xgxPLCDnW

The prosecution stated otherwise, alleging that Frank was terrified of her violent ex and assisted him in covering up Sessions' killing out of fear. They asserted that Eastman killed her because she was the only witness to the previous murder. They said the case stemmed from "power, control, coercion, and revenge," and that the accused was jealous that Frank was moving on as his own life was crumbling.

Eastman received two life sentences without parole, with an additional 27 years in prison.

According to Mirror UK, prosecutors argued:

"This case is about domestic violence. He didn’t want to lose Heather Frank, and because of that, two people lost their lives."

Kevin Eastman murdered his ex's new lover at her apartment on the night the two were scheduled to meet

It was revealed that Kevin Eastman and Heather Frank shared a toxic and volatile relationship prior to their breakup. Prosecutors mentioned that on one occasion, the former pulled hair out of Frank's head. They stated that Eastman was struggling and was living with his sister. They also mentioned that the couple's split was long overdue.

Eastman arrived at his sister's house a few days prior to the murders after a night of heavy drinking since he was dependent on her for shelter. With his life falling apart without a steady job or a house to live in, he accepted a standing job from Bonnell, an offer he initially refused to avoid returning to Greeley, Colorado.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson

Feb 8- Scott Sessions believed to be killed at Heather Frank's apt after DM asking to come over.

Feb 9 - Heather Frank texts boss at 3am, sick - not coming in.

Feb 10- 9:30am Sessions body is discovered.

(1 of 3) Timeline of what we've learned in #KevinEastman trial to date:Feb 8- Scott Sessions believed to be killed at Heather Frank's apt after DM asking to come over.Feb 9 - Heather Frank texts boss at 3am, sick - not coming in.Feb 10- 9:30am Sessions body is discovered.(1 of 3) Timeline of what we've learned in #KevinEastman trial to date: Feb 8- Scott Sessions believed to be killed at Heather Frank's apt after DM asking to come over.Feb 9 - Heather Frank texts boss at 3am, sick - not coming in. Feb 10- 9:30am Sessions body is discovered.(1 of 3)

But on February 8, 2020, Kevin Eastman arrived at Heather Frank's apartment unannounced. That same night, she was scheduled to meet Scott Sessions, a musician she had started seeing. It was alleged that after learning about their date, Eastman ambushed Sessions near the entrance of the house and killed him.

According to Eastman's defense, authorities followed him based on a whim, given that he was the jealous ex of the woman Sessions was dating. They alleged that investigators refused to explore other possibilities or potential suspects.

Calls From the Inside on ID will shed more light on the case when Flames of Jealousy airs on March 14, 2023.

