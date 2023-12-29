Where is Letterkenny filmed? All shooting locations explored

Letterkenny is a Canadian comedy series created by Jared Keeso. The sitcom which has been streaming since 2016, has become a sensation on Hulu. Besides Jared Keeso (Wayne) and Michelle Mylett (Kayne's sister), other actors starring in the series are Nathan Dales, Trevor Wilson, and Dylan Playfair.

The series chronicles the strange groups of Letterkenny, a fictional rural town, where the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players are constantly fighting. It is based on Keeso's personal experience of growing up in rural Canada.

The final season of the series was released on 25 December 2023.

Letterkenny key filming locations explored

The series was mostly shot in Sudbury, Ontario, a province in east-central Canada. The production crew used many Ontario locales, including streets and other facilities, to set the stage for its seasons.

The town of Sudbury is stunning, with its undulating hills, expansive meadows, and serene lakes. It was the ideal metaphor for the community with its peaceful, rural atmosphere. The following Sudbury locations may be familiar to Letterkenny fans.

Wayne and Katy's farm

The farm of Wayne and Katy can be found in Sudbury, Ontario, at 1546 Cote Boulevard. A local family owns and operates the farm, which supplies farm equipment. It's a great place to go to visit with your friends.

Since it is private property, you can't take pictures inside or go wandering inside without the permission of the owner.

MoDean's Roadhouse

MoDean’s Roadhouse is frequented by the locals and the place is infamous for the constant fire outbreaks there. Interestingly, there is a more realistic explanation behind MoDean's location changes.

In the first season, according to The Cinemaholic, Sudbury's Frood Hotel was chosen to film scenes of MoDean's bar. But they canceled the show after the bar went out of business, and couldn't continue shooting Roadhouse scenes there.

In season 2, Fusions Bar and Restaurant in Chelmsford was chosen to film MoDean's Roadhouse sequences. Again due to the shutting down of the bar, the producers had to create yet another fire incident.

The Convenience Store

The series' convenience store is a real convenience store that goes by the name Donovan Variety in Sudbury. It used to be the original MoDean's and is now situated across the street from the Frood Hotel on Sudbury's Kathleen Street.

St Paul's United Church

St Paul's United Church, the local church of Letterkenny, was founded in 1947 and closed down in October 2013. Later it was turned into a mosque.

The AG Hall

The Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena in Sudbury is known as the Letterkenny Agricultural Hall, or simply the Ag Hall. An ice rink is another interesting feature of the community center. But, it seems like they didn't shoot any ice sequences here.

Anyone is welcome to stop by the rink, as it is open for both public skating sessions and private rentals. Perhaps you will even meet an Irishman from Letterkenny.

Season 12, the finale of the series was announced in December, with all of its six episodes to premiere on Hulu on 26 December 2023. For Canadian the episodes were available to watch on 25 December on Crave.