Where did Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani go after Friends ended?

Joey Tribbiani was the dimwit, goofy friend of the gang. He was an aspiring actor constantly looking for gigs and known for his good looks and promiscuity.

Joey was of Italian origin but known for his strong New York accent which he used to hilariously attract women. At the end of the series, Friends all the characters settled down in life and started their own families separately. But not Joey. So, what happened to Joey when the gang separated?

What happened to Joey Tribbiani?

When Monica and Chandler gave up their apartment to move to the suburbs with their adopted twins, Joey from across the hall, also moved out. The series finale saw all the friends separating and moving on with their own lives and pursuing individual relationships. However, Joey, who was still single and going about casually dating women, did not settle down with anyone.

Joey Tribbiani then decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a legitimate career in acting. His move across the country triggered a spin-off series called Joey, which focussed on the budding actor's story after Friends came to a close.

More about the spinoff Joey

Comic Book Resources @CBR

buff.ly/3uu9cig Friends executive producer and director Kevin Bright suggests meddling by NBC led to the failure of the Joey spinoff starring Matt LeBlanc. Friends executive producer and director Kevin Bright suggests meddling by NBC led to the failure of the Joey spinoff starring Matt LeBlanc. buff.ly/3uu9cig https://t.co/VwUQAGfUHr

Matt LeBlanc reprised his role as Joey Tribbiani for the spinoff series that lasted for two seasons before being canceled. The series focused on the titular character after he moved to Hollywood and reunited with his sister Gina. He moved in to live with his genius nephew while trying to acquire consistent work as an actor.

Joey, in the spinoff, was offered a role on a sitcom but turned it down for another. Sadly, the show was quickly canceled while the one Joey turned down went on to become a major hit.

Hard hit by this huge bump in his career, Joey took his time to bounce back and find another job on a prime time soap Deep Powder. After a while, his character on Deep Powder was killed off and then he was subsequently fired. After that, Joey scored a gig in a big-budget action movie, his biggest project to date.

It was also shown on the series that Joey Tribbiani finally got involved in a committed relationship with his next-door-neighbor Alex. It was the most serious relationship Joey ever had and he was even thinking about marriage.

Though Joey in the beginning had a high rating, it gradually declined before the series went on hiatus in the middle of the second season. Ultimately, it was canceled in May 2006.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul