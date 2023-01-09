Where was Mayfair Witches shot? Filming locations of AMC+ series explored

Mayfair Witches is all set to make its long-awaited debut on January 8, 2023. The thriller series based on Anne Rice's novel will star Alexandra Daddario in the leading role. The series will follow the popular trilogy from the author, with the first episode specifically focusing on The Witching Hour. It will be eight episodes long.

As is evident from the trailer, the new supernatural thriller has some astonishing visual detail. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding has a problem -- when she gets mad, she kills with her mind; her search for answers sends her toward her secretive biological family; in New Orleans, Deirdre Mayfair is desperate to escape from her aunt's oppressive house."

The filming locations of Mayfair Witches are crucial components of the show. It was primarily shot in Louisiana’s New Orleans. Read on for more details.

Where was Mayfair Witches shot?

Mayfair Witches was primarily shot in New Orleans, and Prytania Street was reportedly used as one of the most important locations for the show. The production wrapped up in 2022. The area of the shoot is important because it is the birthplace of the author, Anne Rice.

Since Rice was heavily inspired by her surroundings while writing the novel, most of the shooting had to take place in New Orleans to maintain authenticity. Speaking about the shooting in Mayfair House, Harry Hamlin (who plays Cortland Mayfair) said:

"Oh, it's great. What an amazing place to film. They also recreated a lot of it on sound stage too. But we filmed in the house, which was... to just be inside there and soak in the history of that house was truly amazing."

Other members of the cast also spoke about the filming experience. Tongayi Chirisa (who plays Ciprien Grieve) said:

"We actually couldn't get the real one, but we were able to get one that was similar. And so, like Harry was saying they actually reproduced the outside, but internal stuff they had to do it onstage. But I think the spirit of New Orleans and the spirit of Anne Rice lives because we filmed in the same street that the house was in."

Alexandra Daddario was previously spotted filming in the Soria-Creel House located on Prytania Street, which will be one of the most prominent landmarks in the show.

Chirisa spoke about the community of New Orleans, saying:

"And just interacting with people and how much people knew of who she was... getting pedestrians talking about who she was, this house, and Anne, it just added so much more value to what we're doing. And you actually walk into this space with a little more reverence."

The series also stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair, Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair, Erica Gimpel as Elena Fielding, and Jen Richards as Jojo.

The episodes of Mayfair Witches will begin premiering on January 8, 2023 and will continue until February 26, 2023. The initial reception was not great, but the series may win fans over with the next few episodes.

