Where are the members of 702 now? R&B Girl Group's history explored in wake of Irish Grinstead's death

Irish Grinstead, a member of the girl group 702, died on September 17, 2023, at the age of 43. Lemisha Grinstead, Irish's sister and fellow 702 member, announced the news of her death on Instagram.

"She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family."

Before her death, Irish took a medical leave due to her health issues. The news was also announced on the band's Instagram page, writing that they hope to see her return after her recovery in a few months.

"We ask that at this very difficult time that you please respect our privacy and continue to pray for us as Meelah and Misha continue to navigate and represent 702 for upcoming performances in 2023," the post read.

The R&B girl group 702 originally consisted of Irish, Orish, and Lemisha. The group disbanded once in 2006 but later reunited in 2017. Irish's identical twin sister Orish died in 2008 at age 27. Lemisha, on the other hand, currently works at a wedding chapel.

702 released three albums in their successful career over the years

The band has released three albums in their career (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Sisters Irish, Orish, and LeMisha developed an interest in singing at a very young age, and their introduction to singer Michael Bivins helped form 702 in 1993. Another singer named Amelia Childs joined them, and they worked on a single titled This Lil' Game We Play by Subway.

The group added two more members, Kameelah Williams and Tiffany Villarreal, as replacements for Amelia and Orish. While Villareal later exited the group, the remaining members released their debut album, No Doubt, in 1996.

No Doubt received mixed response from critics, but it was able to reach the 82nd spot on the US Billboard 200. The album also made the group famous among the audience, and the singles were also loved by the public.

In 1999, the band released their self-titled album. It received a better response than No Doubt and remained on top of the charts for a long time. The album's soundtrack included 14 singles, and the overall runtime was 49 minutes.

Kameelah then opted to pursue her solo career, and the remaining members worked on a single, Pootie Tangin, which was featured in the 2001 comedy film Pootie Tang. However, the song failed to create a buzz among the public.

Following the return of Kameelah, 702 released another album titled Star. It received a mixed reaction, but it was still on top of the Billboard chart. The band was previously featured in a single by Missy Elliott titled Beep Me 911.

The group separated in 2006, and all the members started to focus on their solo careers. 702 also received a few accolades at the American Music Awards, BET Awards, and Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.