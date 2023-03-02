Where is Minju Kim now? Next in Fashion season 1 winner’s journey explored

Next in Fashion is set to return to screens with another season this week and will feature a new batch of designers who wish to leave a mark on the fashion world and become the second-ever winner of the show.

The previous season's winner was Minju Kim, who recently unveiled her Fall/Winter 2022 collection and is still developing her business, MINJUKIM, which has its flagship store in South Korea. Along with clothes, her collection includes accessories such as hair clips, scrunchies, sunglasses, and printed socks.

Next in Fashion season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, March 3, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Minju Kim’s Next in Fashion journey recapped ahead of season 2

Next in Fashion season 1 saw contestants compete in pairs, including Angel and Minju, Charles and Angelo, Isaac and Nasheli, Narresh and Lorena, Carli and Daniel, Julian and Hayley, Farai and Kiki, Marco and Ashton, and Claire and Adolfo as they competed for a prize of $250,000 and an opportunity to drop their collection on Net-a-Porter.

In episode one, the designers were tasked with creating red-carpet looks and were judged by celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and designer Monique Lhuillier. Although Minju, a former champion, and her teammate Angel were given consideration for the top spot, Angelo and Charles ultimately prevailed. Isaac and Nasheli's team were the ones that were eliminated since their models could hardly walk because of their attire.

In episode two of the fashion competition, the designers had to create a look with prints and patterns and saw Prabal Gurung and Eva Chen acting as guest judges. The challenge required the participants to dress both a male and female model. Narresh and Lorena were eliminated from the competition and Angel and Minju won it thanks to their wedding-themed outfit.

In the third episode, the season one winner and her partner were safe. The challenge was to create suits where the designers had to pick whether they wanted to design for a male or female model. Carli and Daniel won the challenge, while Julian and Hayley were sent home.

In Next in Fashion season 1, episode 4, the contestants had to create streetwear clothing as Kerby Jean-Raymond and Jason Bolden served as judges. Minju and Angel came on top, while nobody got eliminated.

Minju and her partner were one of the bottom pairings and were nearly eliminated in the following episode of the show. However, Adolfo and Claire were chosen as the least impressive combination by guest judge Christopher Kane due to their design.

The designers had to design activewear for the next Next in Fashion season 1 segment, but they weren't competing in pairs. For the first time in the competition, they worked alone. While Minju was one of the top designers, her partner’s work wasn’t as impressive, and he was close to going home. In the next episode, Angel came out victorious, while the former winner was a close second.

The two became finalists in episode nine, and between the two of them, Minju came out as the ultimate Next in Fashion season 1 winner while her partner was a runner-up.

