Where was Missed Connections shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Filipino movie explored

The much-awaited Filipino romantic comedy Missed Connections premieres today, June 2 on Netflix and fans can't be more excited. The film is the story of a hopeless romantic who turns to a dating app to find the man she met in an unforgettable encounter. However, later she ends up questioning herself on whether he's everything she expected him to be.

The official synopsis of the film, as per the film's Youtube channel reads:

"A lonely young woman seeks the help of a website called Missed Connections - a forum that allows people to connect and find each other - to search for a man after what seems to be an unforgettable encounter.''

In another surprising twist, it turns out that due to the app's mistaken algorithm, a young man is matched with her but he is already pursuing another woman. The love triangle dynamic and the talented star cast make the film a must-watch. It has already managed to garner global appreciation and has received positive reviews from both viewers and critics alike.

Bringing forward the themes of self-love and care, Missed Connections shows how important it is to find happiness within oneself. It even shows that being in a relationship doesn't always guarantee happiness and in the protagonist's case, that is the lesson she is yet to learn.

Viewers get to see the main character embarking on a life-altering journey which shows her the importance of independence in life. With such an intriguing and beautifully crafted storyline, Missed Connections promises to be an exciting escapade for viewers.

The film is directed by Jelise Chung and features Kelvin Miranda and Miles Ocampo in the lead roles. The film also features numerous stars essaying pivotal characters including Chienna Filomeno, JC Santos, Matet de Leon, and Jericho Arceo, among others.

Missed Connections was filmed in multiple locations in the Philippines

According to The Cinemaholic, the entirety of Missed Connections was filmed in the Republic of the Philippines. The interior scenes in the film were mainly shot in the production facilities and film studios throughout the country. Meanwhile, to shoot the exterior scenes, the film's cast and crew traveled throughout the country to shoot major portions of the film in areas that had Spanish architecture.

Given the country's rich history from the Spanish colonial period, it has beautiful architecture and also town designs that were destroyed during World War II. The contrast between the new and modern buildings with the baroque architecture makes the Philippines a very beautiful country.

The romcom has also chosen numerous popular landmarks as backdrops for various important scenes. They include the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex, Rizal Park, Manila Ocean Park, the Manila Cathedral, and the Binondo Church. The beautiful locations have added to the flair of the well-crafted love story that the film tries to portray.

The film's aesthetic has made quite an impression among the viewers as fans are pointing out the various locations of the film on the internet for its beauty.

It is worth noting that the Philippines is no stranger to film shoots, having been host to numerous critically acclaimed projects. It includes films like The Bourne Legacy, Project Wolf Hunting, Nocebo, Naked Weapon, and Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now, among others.

Missed Connections premiered on Netflix on June 2, 2023, and is available to be streamed on the platform.

