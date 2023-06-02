Missed Connections ending explained: Did Mae and Norman get together in the end?

Missed Connections on Netflix is a beautiful film about love, acceptance, and self-adoration. The film stars Miles Ocampo, Kelvin Miranda, Chienna Filomeno, JC Santos, and Matet De Leon and was released worldwide on Netflix on Friday, June 2, 2023. It tells the story of a young woman named Mae, who is slightly immature but loves to be in love.

While it looked like Mae and Norman were going to get together in the end, unfortunately, this did not happen. Norman rejected Mae's advances and got back together with the woman he loved, Julia.

Directed by Jelise Chung, the official synopsis of Missed Connections reads,

''A lonely young woman seeks the help of a website called Missed Connections - a forum that allows people to connect and find each other - to search for a man after what seems to be an unforgettable encounter.''

Warning: Heavy spoilers ahead.

Missed Connections ending explained: Why did Norman reject Mae?

Although it was expected that Mae and Norman would get together and live happily ever after, the truth is that Missed Connections was more like a real-life incident than a fairytale movie. He never loved Mae in the first place, and no matter how hard she tried to accept it, she just couldn't.

Mae had made a Facebook page for Julia in order to ruin her reputation. She had swooped so low to make Julia and Norman break up that she had lost all sense of sanity. And, as a matter of fact, her technique did work. Norman did get influenced by the Facebook profile and dumped Julia. After this, Mae and Norman got closer. Mae had started to fall more in love with Norman.

One day, Norman invited Mae to meet with her family, but just as her friend. Norman's sister was getting married, and the family was celebrating. When Mae reached Norman's place, his entire family assumed that she was his girlfriend. Norman felt awkward about this, but Mae was secretly loving every bit of it. Suddenly, tragedy struck when Julia showed up out of the blue.

Julia saw Mae sitting with Norman and got furious. She was hurt and heartbroken because she had lost her man to the woman who tried to ruin her name. When Julia stormed out of Norman's house, he followed her outside. Mae followed them too and witnessed Julia and Norman arguing.

Julia asked Norman if he indeed wanted to be with Mae, the woman who ruined their relationship. Mae immaturely yelled that Norman was not in love with Julia but with her. She then began crying, but Julia didn't stop there. She kept saying how vile Mae was and what a terrible move it was to make a Facebook page to destroy her name. When Julia was leaving, Norman ran after her and hugged her. Julia and Norman were still in love. But a heartbroken Julia still left.

Mae then confessed to Norman what she felt for him, but no matter how hard she tried, Norman blatantly rejected her. Mae returned home and was completely devastated. She then deleted the Facebook page she had created to demean Julia and went to bed. The next day, she realized that the reason she was trying so hard to be with Norman was because she had not gotten over her ex-boyfriend, Mark. She burned off Mark, her photos, and everything she had of his.

Mae then began taking care of herself. Her business was doing much better, and she was falling in love with herself. She had even unfollowed Norman on Instagram.

One day, while shopping for groceries, she ran into her ex, Mark. They spoke briefly, and Mark apologized to her for cheating on her. Mae forgave him, and they went back to their own ways. Suddenly, Mae ran into a new guy at the store, and she began to get infatuated with him too.

Right when she was about to restart the same cycle she did with Norman, she deleted the Missed Connections app. She realized that she was happily single and decided to focus on herself.

Missed Connections is currently streaming on Netflix worldwide.

