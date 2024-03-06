Where is the mother of Sheena Bora now? Current whereabouts of Indrani Mukerjea explored

The Sheena Bora murder case, involving media tycoons Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea in 2015, has consistently attracted huge media attention. in 2015, Indrani was arrested and prosecuted for allegedly kidnapping and killing her daughter, Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister. She was released on bail in 2022.

The trial in Sheena Bora murder case is said to be in the final stages. Meanwhile, Indrani Mukerjea is involved in the promotion of a new Netflix docuseries, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. She also appeared in an exclusive interview with India Today TV to shed light on this case.

Moreover, Indrani disclosed her perspective in her memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story, which was released in July 2023.

Where is Indrani Mukerjea and the other prime accused now? Current whereabouts explored

INX Media channel co-founder, Indrani Mukerjea, was released on bail from Byculla women's prison in Mumbai on May 18, 2022, after spending seven years behind bars. Her former husband, Peter Mukerjea, was aware of the conspiracy. The alleged murder was not discovered until 2015, when Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai, revealed the crime after being arrested in another case.

Shyamvar, Peter and Sanjeev Khanna (Indrani's ex-husband) were also involved in the case and have been released on bail as well.

The lawsuit is ongoing, with no definite resolution in sight. The trial, which has undergone many changes over time, is still underway and has become more intricate due to Indrani's recent statements. The CBI requested a Mumbai special court on Saturday, February 17, 2024, to halt the distribution of a documentary series scheduled to air on Netflix this week.

During an interview with India Today TV on March 2, 2024, Indrani Mukerjea elaborated on how she was being "framed" and thus, falsely accused of the crime. When asked about any regrets over the preceding 15 years, Indrani expressed remorse at meeting her ex-husband, Peter Mukerjea, and marrying him.

She stated:

"It could be financial, it could be personal...I don't know what goes on in somebody else's head... There were a lot of things that happened on the day of my arrest and after my arrest that made me believe over a period that definitely I was framed."

Indrani made a revelation in a documentary series that Sheena Bora was her daughter, not her sister. Indrani also revealed that she herself was s*xually assaulted by her biological father, resulting in the conception of Sheena.

She added:

"The only person who knew about it (Sheena being Indrani's daughter) in Peter's family as far as I've communicated is Peter...Of course, he knew about it....That is something, which I think there is enough evidence to back that up."

Indrani continued:

"No matter how hard anyone tries, they will never be able to bring evidence against me only because they cannot prove a crime that I haven't committed."

What to expect from the docuseries The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth?

The official synopsis of the Netflix docuseries titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is as follows:

"Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath."

The documentary reexamines the case by using phone conversation records of Rahul Mukerjea, who was Sheena's fiancé at the time and Peter Mukerjea's son, as he frantically tries to locate her in 2012. The call records continue throughout the four episodes, intensifying the crime drama as Rahul repeatedly hears different variations of the same tale from Peter.

Indrani's second daughter, Vidhie Mukerjea, and Sheena's brother, Mikhail, provide a more intimate perspective on the family's history. This four-part documentary series features interviews with Indrani Mukerjea, her close family members, attorneys, and reporters who followed the case.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth premiered on Netflix on February 29, 2024.