Where was Netflix's Dog Gone shot? Filming locations explored

Netflix's latest family drama, Dog Gone, made its debut today on the streaming platform. The adorable feature film revolves around a runaway yellow labrador.

Adapted from a book and based on the true story of a father and son's mission to search for their missing dog before it's too late, Dog Gone is a heartwarming drama that is nothing like other dog movies we usually see on screen.

The movie also highlights the fractured bond between father and son and how their mission, which takes them across states, alters the relationship between the duo.

Where has Dog Gone been filmed?

The intense two-week search for their beloved dog, Gonker, takes father and son to a number of places. Coupled with the dramatic narrative that keeps viewers hooked, the constantly changing backdrops make for an amazing watch.

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

Dog Gone was filmed entirely in Georgia, with several pivotal scenes being shot in Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The Atlanta Metropolitan area or Metro Atlanta is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in Georgia, it is the eighth largest region in the country.

The Dog Gone cast and crew moved across different parts of Metro Atlanta to tape numerous scenes against picturesque backdrops. The movie was mostly shot in and around Stone Mountain, Powder Springs, Conyers, and Riverdale.

Metro Atlanta is located in the low foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, and its cultural, demographic, and economic center is Atlanta, which is Georgia’s capital and most populous city.

This region boasts of several museums and parks, like the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Fernbank Science Center, Jimmy Carter Library and Museum, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Rabun County, Georgia

Another significant place where a large chunk of Dog Gone was shot is Rabun County. Some of the most interesting scenes in the movie were shot in the city of Clayton and the unincorporated community of Lakemont. The resort town of Tallulah Falls also served as a prime location for the movie.

However, the most prominent of all the places is the Appalachian Trail, which extends more than 75 miles through the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, where some prominent scenes were shot.

More about Dog Gone

Starring Rob Lowe, John Berchtold, and Kimberly Williams Paisley, the movie is based on the book Gone Dogs: A Lost Pet's Journey, which has been written by Nick Santora.

The movie is based on the true story of a father-son duo that embarks upon a quest to seek out their missing dog Gonker. The incident happened on October 10, 1998, when Fielding Marshall was hiking through the Appalachian Trail when his pet dog ran off into the woods and did not return. I

It became crucial to find Gonker, who had Addison's disease, within twenty-three days. Watch the movie to know why.

Catch the heartwarming story of Gonker on Netflix today.

