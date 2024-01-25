Where was Netflix's Lift filmed: All shooting location explored

Lift is a Netflix heist film that revolves around a group of skilled criminals led by a master thief named Cyrus, portrayed by Kevin Hart. The story unfolds as Cyrus, known for pulling off various crimes including money laundering, identity theft, and transportation of stolen property, finds himself and his crew cornered by the FBI.

Facing the threat of being charged for all their crimes, they are given an ultimatum. According to it, they must pull off an almost impossible heist in exchange for their freedom.

The challenge presented to Cyrus and his team is to steal $500 million in gold, which is being transported on a 777-passenger flight. The heist is not only daunting due to its high value but also because it needs to be executed mid-air at 40,000 feet. This high-stakes scenario is further complicated by the revelation that completing the heist would also prevent a terrorist attack.

To enhance its high-stakes adventure narrative and global intrigue, Lift utilizes diverse settings. Notably, the film was filmed in various locations across Italy, Northern Ireland, and England.

Where was Lift filmed?

Lift is a high-stakes heist film that takes full advantage of its international settings to augment the narrative's tension. The movie's backdrop spans several dynamic locations, all of which contribute to its unique flavor to the storyline.

In addition, each location in Lift effectively mirrors various aspects of the film's storyline. This includes blending the historical richness of Venice and Trieste, the contemporary urbanity and studio facilities of Belfast, and the global ambiance of London.

Below is the list of the key locations in which the movie was shot:

1) Venice, Italy

Venice was a significant filming location for Lift. Moreover, the production team utilized several streets and neighborhoods in the city. The places include Rialto Bridge in Sestiere San Polo, Doge’s Palace at Piazza San Marco, Combo Venezia at Campo dei Gesuiti, Cannaregio, and the Grand Canal.

Furthermore, other notable places in Venice used for filming include Venetian Arsenal, Riva degli Schiavoni, the Church of Saint Roch in Campo San Rocco, Saint Mark’s Basilica at Piazza San Marco, and the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore. Additionally, the Venetian Lagoon and the island of Burano were also used to shoot prominent scenes.

2) Trieste, Italy

A still from the movie. (Image via Netflix)

Additional scenes of Lift were filmed in Trieste, a seaport city and the capital of the autonomous region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. A significant filming location in Trieste was the Miramare Castle at Viale Miramare. Notably, the location is renowned for its historic architecture and tropical species of trees and plants.

3) Northern Ireland

Belfast Harbour Studios in Belfast was one of the primary production locations for the movie. In addition, other Northern Irish sites that feature in the movie include Ulster University, Titanic Hotel, Crown Liquor Saloon, Riddel Warehouse, Whitehead Railway Station, Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly, Ardglass Harbour, Castleward Estate, and Ward Park in Bangor.

4) London, England

In London, a notable filming location was the Embassy Gardens residential complex in the Nine Elms area. This location is particularly known for its "Sky Pool," a spectacular transparent rooftop pool suspended 115 feet (35 meters) above the ground, connecting two buildings. This pool scene in Lift is reminiscent of the famous one in Mechanic: Resurrection.

Additionally, another scene in London features the Department for International Trade at 55 Whitehall in central London. This building, also featured in the movie Skyfall, was CGI'd into the scene as it's not located near the Thames River.

All in all, the diverse settings of the movie enhance its visual appeal and weave a rich tapestry of locales that mirror the film's expansive and adventurous spirit.

Lift premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on January 12, 2024.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here