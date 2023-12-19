Where was Netflix's Maestro shot? Filming locations explored

The American biographical music drama Maestro is coming soon to Netflix. Starring Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper, and directed and written by Bradley Cooper, the movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2023, and was released on November 22, 2023. The Bradley Cooper starrer will be digitally released by Netflix on December 20, 2023.

Maestro follows the romance and lifelong relationship between the renowned composer Leonard Bernstein and popular actress Felicia Montealegre, which spanned over thirty years. The movie explores their relationship from the time they first met in 1946. Theirs' was a relationship that became a subject of much controversy at the time.

Their love story is an example of how love can transcend social conventions and rise above all barriers.

Where was Maestro filmed? Filming locations explored

Maestro was filmed in several locations, including New York City, Tanglewood, a live music venue at 297 West Street in Lenox, Massachusetts, as well as England. Let us explore in more detail the filming locations of the Netflix movie.

Ely Cathedral, Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK

Located in east London, Cambridgeshire is a non-metropolitan county. There is a city named Ely, after which a cathedral was named in the place, “Ely Cathedral,” which was used as a location for filming. Built in 672 AD by Saint Etheldreda during the construction of Alley Abbey, it is one of the most beautiful and scenic locations in the county and is very popular for shoots. For those interested in visiting the place, the address is Chapter House, The College, Ely, CB7 4DL, United Kingdom.

Tanglewood, Lenox, Massachusetts, USA

Maestro was also filmed in the US state of Massachusetts, in Tanglewood, which is a live music venue in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It was founded on August 4, 1938, and is one of the most loved locations for music festivals. A number of scenes for the Netflix movie were shot here. For music fans who are interested in this, the address is 297 West St., Lenox, MA 01240, United States.

Fairfield, Connecticut, USA

Fairfield County, Connecticut’s Town Fairfield, was also a prominent spot for shooting the Netflix movie. The town is best known for its scenic beauty, which can be seen in the movie.

New York City, New York, USA

A majority of the shooting for Maestro happened in New York City, one of the busiest cities in the world. The crew taped several scenes for the movie in and around NYC. One of the main spots for filming was around Central Park, which is noted for influencing the development of urban parks around the world and for its distinctive landscape architecture.

More about the movie

Maestro stars Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein. They are joined by Matt Bomer as David Oppenheim and Vincenzo Amato as Bruno Zirato.

With cinematography by Matthew Libatique, which shifts from black and white in the 1940s, when Bernstein became a sensation at the young age of 25, to color from the 1960s, the movie is set to Bernstein’s music.

Directed by Bradley Cooper, Maestro is produced by Martin Scorsese, Cooper, and Steven Spielberg and distributed by Netflix. After a theatrical release in November, the movie is coming to Netflix on December 20.