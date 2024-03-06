Where was Netflix's The Signal shot? Filming locations explored

The Signal, a brand-new German sci-fi drama, is set to make its debut on March 7, 2024, on Netflix. The emotional limited series will follow the story of an astronaut named Paula (Peri Baumeister), whose mysterious disappearance after spending months in space sends her husband and daughter into despair.

Left distraught and distressed, the two must make sense of a terrifying riddle that Paula left them with from her travels in order to solve the mystery behind her sudden and unfortunate disappearance.

The Signal is making its debut on Netflix on March 7, 2024, with all four episodes. Each episode is expected to have a run-time of around an hour.

Filming locations of The Signal explored

The Signal is directed and written by Sebastian Hilger and Philipp Leinemann and stars Peri Baumeister, Yuna Bennett, and Florian David Fitz, among many others. The limited series was filmed mainly in Germany, in various locations in and around Leipzig and Munich.

Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

Leipzig, a city in Germany, is the main filming location for the Netflix original series. It is the largest city in the east German state of Saxony and is the second most populous city in the country after Berlin. Leipzig is well-known for its history, music, food, and culture. Its unique and vibrant landscape, rich architecture, and cultural life attract tourists from all over the world who travel to experience life here.

Some of the unique places in Leipzig include the beautiful Old Town, uncountable museums, and some lively neighbourhoods. The city also boasts a myriad of architectural styles. It was also home to renowned composers such as Bach and Mendelssohn, which contributes to the cultural heritage of the place. Leipzig is also home to the largest railway station in Europe.

Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Munich, the second-largest city in Germany, served as another filming location for the German series. The production team shot various scenes of the series on the streets of Munich, and also utilized other facilities while shooting.

Munich is the capital city of the southern German state of Bavaria, and it is situated in the south-eastern part of the country, near the border with Austria.

The city started flourishing around the 16th century, when it became a centre for arts and culture during the Renaissance. For this, the city is home to many historic buildings, including the Frauenkirche and the Munich Residence. However, Munich suffered a blow during World War I, when mass unemployment and political unrest shook Germany.

In the post-war years, the city boomed to become an industrial centre as well as a cultural centre with theatre, film, and publishing growing rapidly. Munich is also famous for its Oktoberfest and Christmas market, which is a must-visit for every tourist in Germany.

What do we know about The Signal? Trailer, plot, and cast

The Signal is set to drop on Netflix this March 7, and Netflix has already released a trailer and plot synopsis for it. The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

“When an astronaut mysteriously vanishes during a mission, her husband goes to investigate while navigating life as a single parent to their daughter.”

The Signal stars the following actors in their respective roles:

Florian David Fitz as Sven

Peri Baumeister as Paula

Yuna Bennett as Charlie

Katharina Schüttler as Nora

Sheeba Chaddha as Benisha Mudhi

Seumas F. Sargent as Jake Mitchell

Katharina Thalbach as Die Moonwatcherin

Meret Becker as Friederike

Nilam Farooq as Mira

Uwe Preuss as Rainer

Janina Elkin as Sonja

Patrick Christopher Ehler as Journalist

Khalil Zghayou as Mudhi’s Mercenary

Catch The Signal on Netflix this month.