Where was Sleeping Dog shot? Filming locations of Netflix's German thriller series explored

Netflix is now streaming German thriller Sleeping Dog, which hit the platform on Thursday, June 22. The limited series will consist of six episodes, all of which are out on the streamer now. The episodes are respectively titled Startled, Surprise!, Connecting, Chez Amis, Digging Deep, and Confessions.

The official synopsis of Sleeping Dog, as per Netflix, reads as:

“A fallen top police officer and an aspiring young public prosecutor have two very different motives for opening a closed murder case. But when they do, it turns out to be Pandora’s box. As the bloody trail seems to lead them ever deeper into the police and the justice system, both parties suspect a conspiracy. Or does it all come back to a terrorist attack that shook the town 18 months ago?”

The cast of the series, which was shot entirely in Berlin, includes names like Max Riemelt as Mike Atlas, Luise von Finckh as Jule Andergast, Carlo Ljubek as Luka Zaric, Antonio Wannek as Roland Sokowski, Peri Baumeister as Lenni Atlas, and Melodie Wakivuamina as Britney Adebayo, among others. Others like Tara Africah Corrigan, Melika Foroutan, Helgi Schmid, Luna Jordan, Bernd Hölscher, and Martin Wuttke round up the supporting cast of the new thriller.

Sleeping Dog has been filmed entirely in the German capital city

As per reports, Sleeping Dog hit the shooting floor in July 2022 and wrapped up some months later in September. Since Germany offers attractive tax rebates and discounts if a crew sets up a camp there, the Sleeping Dog team chose the capital city of Berlin in their home country for the entire filming plan.

Stephan Lacant has directed episodes 1 through 3, while Francis Meletzky has helmed the rest, as per Netflix. The sets that were erected in and around Berlin were reportedly designed by Stefan Schönberg.

Multiple media portals reported that the cast and crew were spotted in various film studios that dot the European Union's most populous city, including HAVELSTUDIOS - Film Studios & Photo Studios, Babelsberg Film Studio, and Berliner Union Film Ateliers.

Located in Havelchaussee 161, 14055 Berlin, HAVELSTUDIOS has three stages of which two are drive-in studios, and armed with a solid, permanent cyclorama background, stated the official website. It added that both stages are available in VFX green or standard white.

Meanwhile, Stage 3 has less space and is best to hold talk shows, photo shoots, webinars, castings, interviews, or any other small studio production, the site said.

While the studios were utilized for interior shots, several exterior sequences were probably lensed on real locations. So, landmarks like Potsdamer Platz, the Berlin Wall, Brandenburger Tor, Alexanderplatz, the East-Side Gallery, Museumsinsel, Fernsehturm, Schloss-Charlottenburg, and Zoologischer Garten, among others, may be featured in Sleeping Dog.

Berlin has served as a production base for other high-profile ventures too; some of them include John Wick: Chapter 4, Tár (2022), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Homeland (2011–2020), among others.

Meanwhile, Sleeping Dog has been produced by Henning Kamm and Sibylle Stellbrink via Real Film Berlin, making it their second collaboration with Netflix after the globally acclaimed series, Unorthodox. The 2020 miniseries was based on Deborah Feldman’s autobiography published in 2012.

The Yiddish drama was nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards and won Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series for Maria Schrader. So, given that background, the new German crime-thriller series has a lot of expectations riding on it.

All six episodes of Sleeping Dog are streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes